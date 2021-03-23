Seven children sent to hospital after school bus collides with tractor-trailer in Shrewsbury

Seven children were sent to the hospital after a school bus collided with a tractor-trailer on its way to the Al Hamra Academy in Shrewsbury Tuesday morning, police said.

Shrewsbury police responded to the crash at 1 Avalon Way at 7:26 a.m., Chief Kevin E. Anderson said in a statement. The collision took place in the eastbound lane of Route 20. Seven of the 10 children aboard and the bus driver suffered minor, non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to University of Massachusetts Medical Center, Anderson said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by Shrewsbury police, Central Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council Accident Reconstruction, and State Police, Anderson said.