Somerville residents to hear about potential new public safety building

Somerville residents have a chance to learn more about plans for a potential new public safety building, at a virtual community meeting on Wednesday, March 31.

City officials are developing a proposal to construct a new combined Police Department headquarters and Fire Department Engine 3 Station at 90 Washington St. in East Somerville, replacing the existing facility at 222 Washington St. The new building would also provide space for additional civic, residential, or commercial uses.

At the March 31 meeting, organized by Mayor Joseph Curtatone, Ward 1 City Councilor Matt McLaughlin, and Ward 2 City Councilor J.T. Scott, city staff will offer a presentation on the project and its major milestones to date. Attendees also will have the chance to offer input into the project planning or voice concerns.