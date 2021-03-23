Suffolk announces two days of commencement ceremonies at Fenway Park; former Globe editor Martin Baron to speak

The university is planning to hold three separate ceremonies each day for the College of Arts & Sciences, the Sawyer Business School, and Suffolk Law, the university said.

The university said its plans to hold the ceremonies in the ballpark are in accordance with public health guidelines and are pending approval by the city. The class of 2020 missed out on a traditional commencement ceremony last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Suffolk University is planning to hold two days of outdoor graduation ceremonies in May at Fenway Park to celebrate the classes of 2020 and 2021, the university announced Tuesday.

Martin Baron, a former Boston Globe editor who retired as executive editor of the Washington Post in February, is among the honorary degree recipients expected to deliver remarks to the class of 2021 on May 22. Baron will speak to the graduates of the College of Arts & Sciences. Graduates from the business school will hear remarks from Google’s chief health officer, Dr. Karen DeSalvo, a Suffolk alumna, and Massachusetts Supreme Court Associate Justice Serge Georges Jr. will speak to the Suffolk Law graduates. Georges is a graduate of the law school.

Justice Georges will return the next day to speak to the 2020 graduates from the College of Arts & Sciences. Dorothy Savarese, chairwoman and CEO of Cape Cod 5 bank, will speak before the business school graduates, and former US district attorney for Massachusetts Carmen Ortiz, will speak to law school graduates, the university said.

Suffolk University President Marisa Kelly said Fenway Park is large enough for the graduates to be socially distant. Each student is allotted three tickets for guests to attend.

“In the face of a pandemic that has taken a very heavy toll, Suffolk students have managed to persevere and pursue their educational and personal goals,” Kelly said in a statement. “Perhaps more than ever, our 2020 and 2021 graduates deserve the opportunity to walk across that stage and reflect back on what they have accomplished and where they are going from here.”

