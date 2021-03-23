The Sweetest Season in Rhode Island

The end of winter — which, let’s be honest, basically goes until April around here — is always a tough time of year in Rhode Island. The snow may or may not be gone (you can never tell) and the temperature swings from springtime weather back to winter ones keep you on your toes. But there are some bright spots to March — and some sweet ones, too. As temperatures creep back up, the sap starts to run, and it’s officially maple sugaring season.

Maple syrup is more commonly associated with Vermont and Canada, but there are enough producers around Rhode Island that the state Senate passed a resolution last year declaring March “Maple Syrup Month” in Rhode Island. The maple sugaring season here is short, though, so if you want to experience the process from tree to table, now is the time to do it.

Because of the pandemic, many of the sugaring demonstrations around the state are happening virtually or in limited capacities this year. But you can still make the most of the last of the sugaring season. These farms need local support, and they’re also coming up with creative solutions to getting their syrup to consumers.

Spring Hill Sugar House in Richmond, Rhode Island, has been making maple syrup since 1980. In the fall, the farm is a popular destination for picking your own pumpkins and getting fresh-pressed apple cider, but in March, it’s all about sugaring. While the formal demonstrations normally offered on weekends aren’t happening this year, visitors are welcome to stop in any time they’re sugaring — that is, whenever there’s steam coming out the roof — to watch the process as long as you’re wearing a mask.

Sugaring at the Spring Hill Sugar House in Richmond, R.I. Spring Hill Sugar House

Maple Valley Farms in East Greenwich, Rhode Island, makes their own syrup, and has a farm stand open daily where you can pick up a bottle or two in addition to fresh, free-range chicken and duck eggs. They’re also offering free local delivery from their online store.

Chepachet Farms started when its owners tapped the sugar maple trees on their property, and has grown so large that, 30 years later, Jody and Neil Esposito now tap trees all over Glocester, Rhode Island — including at Town Hall. Their property includes a petting zoo with llamas and draft horses. Right now, shopping is by appointment only, but it’s worth the extra effort to get their unique twists on traditional maple, like cinnamon- or vanilla-infused syrup and maple vinaigrette dressing. Jody, a graduate of the Johnson & Wales Culinary Arts Program, also posts recipes like creamy maple bread pudding and bacon-wrapped maple-glazed pork loin to make at home with their syrup.

In non-pandemic years, Charlie’s Sugarhouse in Coventry, Rhode Island, is a popular spot to see the maple sugaring process, but this year, there are virtual demonstrations when the taps are running. You can also still buy Charlie’s Pure R.I. Maple Syrup at 70 locations in the state, like Dave’s Marketplace.