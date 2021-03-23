Tufts Medical Center holds ceremony to commemorate year of pandemic

Chief Nursing Officer Terry Hudson-Jinks, who helped organize the ceremony, said the visual display helped put the successes and failures of the past year in perspective.

The centerpiece of the event was a display comprised of 1,025 blue and white flowers, with the 102 white flowers representing the patients hospital staff was unable to save and the 923 blue flowers representing all the patients who were saved. The ceremony was held in the atrium of the medical center’s three-story building, and 150 staff members attended in person while another 500 joined via Zoom.

Tufts Medical Center held a ceremony Monday to commemorate the one-year anniversary of the first COVID-19 patient being checked into the hospital.

Advertisement

“It’s helpful to see and to gain perspective on the lives saved,” she said. “Healthcare providers think a lot about the losses. It was helpful and healthy to think about and see as a visual, all the lives saved.”

The ceremony featured live musical performances, prayer, a moment of silence, and photos and videos commemorating the past year. Hudson-Jinks described the ceremony as “very moving.”

Tufts Medical Center staff reflected on a year of the pandemic during a ceremony held on Monday. Lucyus Fevrier/Tufts Medical Center

She said the goal of the ceremony was to let staff members come together as a community and share how the challenges of the past year have impacted them.

“It’s been really hard, and it’s been sad, and yet we’re so proud of what we accomplished,” she said. “We’re a tight community at Tufts Medical Centers so folks were saying it would be great to come together. It’s a year like no other, I’ve been in healthcare for 35 years this is certainly the most memorable. We listened to our community and, and that’s really what we felt would be really important.”

Hudson-Jinks said the ceremony served as an opportunity for Tufts Medical Center staff to begin to heal from the challenges of the past year.

Advertisement

“People are in pain, they saw people struggle to breathe, they saw death, they saw families separated,” she said. “So, as a way to just begin to heal and move forward and also recognize the lives they saved as well.”

With vaccination rates on the rise in Massachusetts and case numbers leveling off, Hudson-Jinks said staff are beginning to find hope after the pandemic took it from them.

“We’re looking to the future, but we felt we really needed to acknowledge this past year as we begin to look to the future,” she said. “But yeah, we’re able to breathe a little easier ... because, as I said, it’s all about the statistics and things that are better and there’s a lot of hope and the vaccines are making an incredible impact.”

The ceremony was underwritten by an anonymous donor through Tufts Medical Center’s philanthropy department.

COVID-19 Patient Todd Beaudet, an EMT, and his father Robert, with members of Todd's care team in the back. Todd: “Thank you for saving my life.” Lucyus Fevrier/Tufts Medical Center

Charlie McKenna can be reached at charlie.mckenna@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @charliemckenna9.