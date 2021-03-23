Van operator indicted for allegedly failing to provide medical aid to passenger who died

A Quincy man, who operated vans that transported disabled people, was indicted by a grand jury Monday on a charge that he allegedly failed to get a passenger medical aid, resulting in the passenger’s death, Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz announced Tuesday.

George Wise, 70, was charged with one count of permitting serious bodily injury to a disabled person, a statement from Cruz’s office said.

Hingham police responded to a 911 call of an unresponsive male from Road To Responsibility staff at 9:07 a.m. on June 26, 2019. The victim, 24-year-old Joseph Lavigne of Norwell, was pronounced dead after being transported to South Shore Hospital, the statement said.