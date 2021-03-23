Van operator indicted for allegedly failing to provide medical aid to passenger who died

A Quincy man, who operated vans that transported disabled people, was indicted by a grand jury Monday on a charge that he allegedly failed to get a passenger medical aid, resulting in the passenger’s death, Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz announced Tuesday.
George Wise, 70, was charged with one count of permitting serious bodily injury to a disabled person, a statement from Cruz’s office said.
Hingham police responded to a 911 call of an unresponsive male from Road To Responsibility staff at 9:07 a.m. on June 26, 2019. The victim, 24-year-old Joseph Lavigne of Norwell, was pronounced dead after being transported to South Shore Hospital, the statement said.
According to its website, Road To Responsibility is an organization that aims to “provide the means, the opportunity and the support necessary to allow citizens with disabilities to take their place as productive members of the community.”
State Police detectives conducted an investigation and determined that Wise allegedly picked up Lavigne at a group home in Norwell and failed to take action after he was alerted to Lavigne’s sudden, declining medical condition, Cruz’s office said. Wise, who operated the van for VHS Transportation Company, allegedly ignored medical equipment alarms and several notifications by a female van monitor who attempted to alert him to the situation, the statement said.
Wise will be arraigned in Brockton Superior Court at a later date.
