Boulder, Colo., shooting that killed 10 was deadliest in US in nearly two years

A shooting Monday in Boulder, Colo., that left 10 people dead was the deadliest mass shooting in the United States in nearly two years.

The shooting at the King Soopers store was the deadliest since the August 2019 shooting at a Walmart in El Paso that killed 23 people, according to the Violence Project, which maintains a database of shootings in which at least four people were killed.

There had been a lull in mass killings during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, which had the smallest number of attacks in eight years, according to the database, which is compiled by The Associated Press, USA Today, and Northeastern University. At the same time, 2020 was a record-breaking year for gun violence deaths overall, according to the Gun Violence Archive, with nearly 40,000 people killed.