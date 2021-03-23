Charlie Baker to appear before legislative panel to defend COVID-19 vaccine rollout

Baker is expected to testify at 3 p.m. and face questions on the state’s reliance on private companies in the vaccine rollout and ongoing difficulties in scheduling vaccine appointments.

Testimony began Tuesday morning before the Joint Committee on COVID-19 and Emergency Preparedness and Management.

A legislative committee hearing is underway in which Governor Charlie Baker is expected to testify about the state’s coronavirus vaccine rollout, which has left many residents frustrated.

It will be the second appearance before the committee for the second-term Republican, who has faced criticism over the state’s vaccine rollout even as national data show Massachusetts has climbed higher on the percentage of the population that’s been vaccinated.

The hearing is being livestreamed. Others expected to testify include the governor’s health secretary, Marylou Sudders.

Committee leaders have said one of the things they plan to ask the administration is why 20 years of planning for local distribution of vaccines were set aside in favor of contracts with for-profit entities.

“It really demands that we ask: What happened? What happened to two decades of training, planning, preparedness drills, and evaluation?” state Senator Jo Comerford, one of the committee’s chairs, told the Globe.

The Legislature has largely allowed Baker to take the reins of the state’s COVID-19 response, but lately, state lawmakers have become more vocal.

Baker’s first appearance before the committee on Feb. 25 brought sharp questions and contentious exchanges. One lawmaker told Baker: “You’re missing how broken the system is.”

