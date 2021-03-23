Chart: How much money will each Mass. town receive from the American Rescue Plan?

Massachusetts is set to receive more than $2 billion in direct aid from the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, the massive COVID relief bill that President Biden made a signature focus of his new administration. The money will be divided up between cities and towns across the state, but how much each community receives varies, according to estimates from the Massachusetts Municipal Association.

The federal aid package includes billions of dollars in direct aid to local governments, money that can be spent to make up for lost revenue, boost local businesses, and fund essential infrastructure expenses.

Funding was distributed based in part on the federal government’s decades-old Community Development Block Grant formula. According to the Massachusetts Municipal Agency, $1.7 billion will be distributed to 37 metropolitan cities with populations over 50,000 across the state, while all other cities and towns will split about $368 million on a per-capita basis. Counties will also receive about $1.3 billion on a per-capita basis, with a majority of this aid going to cities and towns.