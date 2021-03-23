Jury in murder trial of Derek Chauvin has been seated

Floyd’s death in Minneapolis, captured on video that showed him pinned under Chauvin’s knee for more than nine minutes, set off months of protests across the country against police brutality and for racial equality, the largest mass movement for civil rights since the 1960s. The racial makeup of the jury was closely watched.

The 12-member jury includes two white men, four white women, three Black men, one Black woman and two women who identify as mixed race, according to information provided by the court. Two white women and a white man are the alternates.

The jury for the murder trial of Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd has been seated, clearing the way for the opening arguments in the trial, set to begin Monday.

Chauvin is white and Floyd was Black. The pool of potential jurors in Hennepin County is whiter than the population of Minneapolis and has grown more so during the pandemic.

But the jury will be more diverse than Minneapolis, which is 20 percent Black.

The Minnesota Rules of Criminal Procedure say that the alternates will be the last three jurors chosen, two white women and a white man in his 20s who was questioned Tuesday. Only two of them will be seated when the trial begins.

Like many of the jurors, the man chosen Tuesday said he had a “somewhat negative” opinion of Chauvin after seeing parts of the video of Floyd’s treatment in police custody. But he added that he did not support defunding the police and believed the police helped keep him safe.

From the start, many worried that it would be impossible to seat an impartial jury in Minneapolis for a case that provoked wide-scale unrest and reverberated around the world.

Prospective jurors were asked about answers they provided on a 14-page questionnaire that asked their views on a wide range of topics including Black Lives Matter, Blue Lives Matter, and whether the criminal justice system is racially discriminatory. Those who expressed opinions said they could set them aside and rule according to the evidence presented at trial.

Jury selection was set to take three weeks, and jurors that had already been chosen had to be called back and questioned again after the city announced a $27 million settlement with Floyd’s estate.

Despite that delay, jury selection ended several days ahead of schedule.

Both sides now gear up for opening statements on Monday. Legal experts have said the bystander video — already seen by almost everyone on the jury — is compelling footage but that a conviction is not a slam-dunk for prosecutors.

The defense has made it clear that they will make an issue of Floyd swallowing drugs before his arrest, seeking to convince the jury that he was at least partially responsible for his death. Defense attorney Eric Nelson won a partial victory when Cahill said he would allow some evidence from Floyd’s 2019 arrest in Minneapolis in which he also swallowed drugs. In the 2019 case, paramedics were called to the scene and noted Floyd’s dangerously high blood pressure.

Cahill said he would allow medical evidence of Floyd’s physical reactions and a short clip of an officer’s body camera video from the 2019 arrest. He said Floyd’s “emotional behavior,” such as calling out to his mother, won’t be admitted.

The county medical examiner classified Floyd’s death as a homicide in an initial summary that said he “had a cardiopulmonary arrest while being restrained by police.” Floyd was declared dead at a hospital 2.5 miles from where he was restrained.

The full report said he died of “cardiopulmonary arrest, complicating law enforcement subdual, restraint, and neck compression.” A summary report listed fentanyl intoxication and recent methamphetamine use under “other significant conditions” but not under “cause of death.”

Nelson had sought to delay or move Chauvin’s trial over concerns that the settlement between the city and Floyd’s family had tainted the jury pool. Cahill last week denied the request, calling the timing “unfortunate” but saying he believed a delay would do nothing to stem the problem of pretrial publicity, and that there’s no place in Minnesota untouched by it.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.



