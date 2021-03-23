Jury set for Chauvin trial; starts March 29

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A jury has been seated for the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer in George Floyd’s death, with opening statements set for March 29.

The 15th and final member of the pool was chosen Tuesday, wrapping up a process that took more than two weeks. There will be 12 jurors and two alternates, with the 15th person being dismissed when the trial begins if the rest of the jury remains intact.

Attorneys and the judge worked through more than 100 people, dismissing most because they acknowledged strong views about an incident that was captured on bystander video and shook the nation.