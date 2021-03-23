Mass. reports 64,239 new COVID-19 vaccinations

The total number of shots administered amounted to around 87.3 percent of the 3,455,740 doses shipped to providers in the state so far, the Department of Public Health said.

The number of new vaccinations was larger than on Monday, when 32,582 were reported.

The number of coronavirus vaccinations administered in Massachusetts rose by 64,329 to 3,016,586, state officials reported Tuesday.

The total shots administered included 1,905,957 first shots and 1,035,741 second shots of the two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer.

It also included 74,888 shots of the one-dose vaccine from Johnson & Johnson.

The number of people fully vaccinated — with either two shots of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or one shot of the J&J — rose to 1,110,629.

Massachusetts is in the midst of a high-stakes campaign to vaccinate 4.1 million adults in an effort to bring an end to a pandemic that has wracked the state for a year.

