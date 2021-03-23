‘Surprise, here’s a pandemic’: For the second time, their birthdays fall during COVID

“I think we had tacos and margaritas at my kitchen table and I said, ‘You know what, I’m going to call it,’ ” said Driscoll, who lives in the South End. “It was pretty depressing.”

A few days later, former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady announced that he was leaving New England. For a sports fanatic and birthday party enthusiast, it was “not a great Larry Bird year,” she said, referring to the Celtic great’s uniform number.

Just before Janelle Driscoll’s 33rd birthday rolled around last year, Governor Charlie Baker announced a state of emergency as the pandemic took hold.

Here we are a full year later, and the pandemic is still with us. Sure, things are looking up — the weather’s improving, businesses are reopening, and more people are getting vaccinated by the day — and Driscoll is thankful for that. But for the second straight year, her birthday passed with hardly a hint of fanfare.

“I’ll take it with a grain of salt,” she said. Same goes for those margaritas.

Last spring, as they scrapped the party hats, dinner reservations, and fancy cakes — or scarfed down ones they’d already ordered but couldn’t cancel in time — it was hard to be too disappointed, under the circumstances. What’s one birthday, anyway? We’ll make up for it next year.

Of course, things didn’t work out that way. The shutdown stretched from weeks into months. The virus surged, then surged again. Before they knew it, another birthday was at their doorstep, with a traditional celebration still six feet out of reach.

Break out the individual-sized champagne bottles and laptops for Zoom parties, here’s to your second pandemic birthday.

Nick Downing, assistant traffic and parking director for the city of Salem, had hoped that his birthday last April would be a once-in-a-lifetime experience

His friends dropped off presents outside his condo building, and shouted well wishes to his third-floor window. It was a strange way to celebrate, but certainly memorable.

“I definitely thought, ‘Well that was a weird birthday.’ I’ll probably always remember that as being the ‘Quarantine Birthday,’ ” Downing said. “But here we are, in the middle of March, and April is just around the corner and we’re going to do another one. It makes you realize how long this has really been going on.”

Next month, his 34th birthday will look a lot like last year’s, a repeat of non-events: No big soiree. No dinner out, despite the state relaxing virus-curbing restrictions. Just a day at home with family.

Still, though it sometimes feels like time has stood still for a year, there will be a few differences.

“Last year, my daughter wasn’t even quite two, so she could kind of sing ‘Happy Birthday,’ ” said Downing. “At this point I’m pretty sure she can run through the whole song on her own. I’ll get a newer, fuller rendition.”

But for those marking a milestone birthday, especially teenagers, it’s hard not to feel a little bitter.

“Celebrated my 17th last year in full lockdown,” one person told the Globe on Twitter, when a reporter asked about second pandemic birthdays. “And now I’m celebrating my 18th in partial lockdown.”

And for children who count down for weeks to their big day, the loss can sting.

Last year, Dr. Renée Moran, who lives in Newton, had to cancel a bash at an ice rink for her 6-year-old daughter, Stella, as businesses began to shut down. At the last minute, the family organized a “birthday parade” to roll by their house, friends and family honking their horns and waving homemade signs to fill the void.

Moran thought it would be a moment that by next year would seem like a surreal memory. But on Monday, Moran was ironing out final plans for her daughter’s second pandemic birthday.

“We had to make some adjustments again,” said Moran, who has a surprise in store with a few friends from her daughter’s “homeschool pod.” (Keep it quiet.)

Last year’s shutdown came as Anna White’s daughter, Morgan, prepared to usher in her teenage years. She was excited to eat lunch with friends at school on Friday afternoon, which was their tradition. But the pandemic intervened.

“She was kind of bummed,” said White, who lives in South Boston. Instead, “We got her a big fancy cake from a bakery that weekend, but honestly we didn’t do a whole lot. It was kind of anticlimactic for her. It was like, ‘Surprise, here’s a pandemic.’ ”

Surprise, again: The pandemic was still here on March 20, when Morgan turned 14. Still, the day went “really well,” all things considered.

“We made a beautiful cake,” said White. “My daughter is very creative and she decorated it.”

While many have made the necessary sacrifices for back-to-back birthdays, they are confident that next year will be their year, with a no-holds-barred celebration to make up for lost time.

“Ride it out, have patience, and celebrate everything eventually, when we can,” Driscoll said. “Thirty-five is going to be like I’m turning 21.”

Steve Annear can be reached at steve.annear@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @steveannear.