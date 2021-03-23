US health officials question AstraZeneca vaccine trial results

In a two-page letter to AstraZeneca and federal authorities on Monday, an independent panel of medical experts that was helping oversee the vaccine’s clinical trial in the United States said the company had essentially cherry-picked data that was “most favorable for the study as opposed to the most recent and most complete.”

Federal health officials and an independent oversight board accused AstraZeneca of presenting the world with potentially misleading information about the effectiveness of the company’s COVID-19 vaccine, an extraordinary blow to the credibility of a company whose product has been seen as critical to the global fight against the pandemic.

Only hours earlier, AstraZeneca had issued a news release trumpeting the effectiveness and safety of its vaccine, whose low price has made it the leading vehicle to inoculate people worldwide. The company said that based on its US trial, the vaccine appeared to be 79 percent effective at preventing COVID-19.

But the independent oversight board said in its letter that the vaccine’s efficacy may have been between 69 percent and 74 percent. The letter reprimanded AstraZeneca for an overly rosy description of the trial data.

“Decisions like this are what erode public trust in the scientific process,” the board wrote.

The letter prompted the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases to issue a sharply worded statement shortly after midnight on Tuesday, making public the panel’s concerns.

The public airing of a conflict between a pharmaceutical company and a board overseeing a clinical trial is highly unusual. It is almost certain to trigger extra scrutiny of the vaccine by the Food and Drug Administration and other regulators if AstraZeneca seeks emergency authorization of its vaccine in the United States in the coming weeks, as expected.

“Any type of thing like this could unfortunately contribute to a lack of confidence in the process,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert.

The dispute centered on how AstraZeneca was determining whether participants in the clinical trial had possible or actual cases of COVID-19, according to people familiar with the situation. The board twice pushed AstraZeneca representatives to take a more rigorous approach, telling them they had sufficient information to determine how many volunteers had the disease.

But AstraZeneca unveiled its interim results Monday without conducting the full analysis the board requested, possibly casting its vaccine in an overly favorable light.

AstraZeneca on Monday defended the data it released. The company said Tuesday that the interim results appeared to be “consistent” with more recent data collected during the trial. AstraZeneca said it would immediately share its latest efficacy data with the monitoring board. The company said it would reissue fuller results within 48 hours.

The results that AstraZeneca announced Monday were a badly needed dose of good news, especially because they came at a moment when concerns about the vaccine’s safety had led more than a dozen countries, mostly in Europe, to temporarily suspend the shot’s use over concerns about possible rare side effects. The results not only affirmed the vaccine’s safety but also made the vaccine look more effective than it appeared in earlier trials.

Members of the US independent monitoring board were surprised by the company’s announcement Monday.

“They got concerned and wrote a rather harsh note to them and with a copy to me, saying that in fact they felt that the data that was in the press release were somewhat outdated and might in fact be misleading a bit and wanted them to straighten it out,” said Fauci, who runs the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Companies sponsoring drug or vaccine trials typically wait for the monitoring board to review analyses and conclude that the study has yielded an answer before they announce trial results.

The national institute’s statement, issued shortly after midnight, stunned experts. Dr. Eric Topol, a clinical trials expert at Scripps Research in San Diego, said it was “highly irregular” to see such a public display of friction between a monitoring board and a study sponsor, which are typically in close concordance.

“I’ve never seen anything like this,” he said. “It’s so, so troubling.”

AstraZeneca’s relationship with US authorities has been fraught since last year, when senior health officials believed the company was not being forthright about the design of its clinical trials, its results, and safety issues. That skepticism carried over to last week, when senior officials at a number of federal health agencies grew suspicious about why AstraZeneca had not announced data from its US study.

That US trial, which involved more than 32,000 participants, was the largest test of its kind for the shot. The results that AstraZeneca released Monday were from an interim look at the data after 141 COVID-19 cases had turned up among volunteers.

The company had not disclosed until Tuesday how up-to-date those data were. That information is important, because sometimes a more current look at clinical trial results can present a different effectiveness and safety.

The dispute with US officials complicated the efforts of elected leaders around the world to rebuild trust in a shot whose low price and easy storage requirements have made it the backbone of many countries’ campaigns to end the pandemic.

“It’s eroding confidence,” said Simon Clarke, an associate professor in cellular microbiology at the University of Reading. “When you pump things up, and then people not unreasonably question it, then that erodes confidence.”

Faith in the vaccine had already plunged across Europe after recent reports that a very small number of recipients had developed unusual blood clots.

In France, Germany, Italy, and Spain, more people now believe that the vaccine is unsafe than that it is safe, polling has shown, a blow to a shot that remains the continent’s best hope for saving people’s lives during a mounting surge of new infections. Millions of doses are sitting unused in refrigerators across the continent, with doctors reporting some people canceling injections over fears about side effects.

Despite the drumbeat of troubling news reports about the vaccine, European and global regulators have deemed it safe and effective. More than 11 million doses have been administered in Britain alone, almost all of them without serious side effects, driving down hospitalizations and helping the country to emerge from a dreadful wintertime wave of infections.