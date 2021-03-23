Don’t expect Trump to rally his troops for vaccinations

Re “Donald Trump should make a high profile effort to get his supporters vaccinated” (Editorial, March 20): The clear divide in the country over the issue of vaccination is an epidemiological disaster, firmly rooted in and inspired by the year-long politically based denials of the seriousness of the COVID-19 pandemic by Donald Trump and his supporters.

Though vaccination skepticism is not new in this country, the rejection of COVID-19 vaccines by large segments of people who identify themselves as Republican is a disturbing indicator of the degree of the once improbable divisiveness that has taken over public health. The partisan divide, with over 45 percent of Republican men now rejecting vaccination, threatens to compromise the nation’s advance to herd immunity and is strikingly reflective of the division in the country that accompanied the blind adherence of so many Americans to Trump’s overall dismissive attitude toward the pandemic.