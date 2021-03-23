The victims have names

The Globe performed an important public service by highlighting the names of the Atlanta killing victims on top of the front page (“Stand up against hate, Biden says in Ga.,” Page A1, March 20). Too often, the victims of hate crimes receive far less news coverage than the perpetrators. A few years ago, I wrote a book on hate crimes and included an earlier anti-Asian violent incident, in Stockton, Calif., in 1989, where the gunman murdered five Cambodian and Vietnamese individuals. It required an enormous amount of research to find a listing of the names of these victims in the media. The published reports focused on the murderer. Elie Wiesel’s sage advice continues to resonate: We should focus our concern on the victims and their lives, not the perpetrators.

Donald Altschiller