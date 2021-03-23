When it comes to gun violence, the issue is clear

I woke up this morning to news of the mass killing in Boulder, Colo.

What is wrong with us? With our leaders? The issue is pretty clear: Everyone either has a gun or an easy path to get one … high-powered killing machines that are not meant for hunting or sport, just to kill a lot of people in mere seconds.

The killing will not stop until we get guns under control. Let hunters own guns that are meant for sport. If folks want to fire these other killing machines, let them go to certified ranges where they are kept under lock and key. Our Founding Fathers never meant the “right to bear arms” to open up this floodgate of citizens killing other citizens. Our nation stands out as an embarrassment in the world with the number of killings from guns. This madness must end.