A 14th lawsuit is filed against Deshaun Watson as his attorney calls the allegations ‘meritless’

The claims in the latest suit, which was filed late Monday night in a Harris County (Texas) state district court, are similar to those in the earlier cases in which the women accuse Watson of exposing himself, touching them with his penis or kissing them against their will while he got a massage. The most recent lawsuit was filed by a woman who alleges Watson assaulted her in July 2020 in Beverly Hills, Calif. Six others lawsuits were filed earlier Monday while the others were filed last week.

Watson’s attorney, Rusty Hardin, has called the allegations “meritless,” while the NFL player has broadly denied he acted inappropriately.

The 14 women, who have sued separately, have not been identified in the lawsuits. They are represented by Houston lawyer Tony Buzbee, who’s said he planned to submit evidence from several of the women to investigators.

Authorities have declined to comment on the allegations.

The NFL has said it’s investigating the allegations against Watson.

Watson is one of the league’s top quarterbacks but has asked to be traded from the Texans, who had a 4-12 record last season.

Buccaneers video spotlights Brady, defense

NFL Films has been chronicling Tom Brady’s career since he entered the league in 2000. Somehow, they always seem to be new things to reveal.

That is the case with this year’s Super Bowl film, chronicling Brady’s seventh championship and his first with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The 100-minute film was released to the public by Cinedigm on Tuesday.

“We are always looking for clues about what makes him different and there are a couple that come out in this film,” NFL Films senior producer Todd Schmidt said. “You see more of his commitment to his family and the team. Through the sound on the sideline, you can see how much command he has on the game even when he isn’t playing. You can see his enthusiasm and how much he enjoys camaraderie.”

Brady arrived in Tampa after 20 seasons in New England and led the Buccaneers to their second championship, culminating in an eight-game winning streak capped by a dominating 31-9 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 55. Tampa Bay also became the first team to win a Super Bowl title on its home field.

Schmidt said Brady’s progression in acclimating to the vertical passing game of coach Bruce Arians is shown throughout the film, which reviews Tampa Bay’s season.

Also front and center during the video is how the Buccaneers’ defense shut down Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the title game. Tampa Bay sacked Mahomes three times, forced two interceptions, and held the Chiefs without a touchdown.

Newest Jets receiver Davis backs Darnold

Intrigue and uncertainty have surrounded the New York Jets’ quarterback situation all offseason.

Corey Davis might have provided a little clarity. Or just inadvertently added to the mystery.

The former Tennessee Titans wide receiver said Tuesday he signed with the Jets last week with the belief that Sam Darnold will be the team’s quarterback this season — despite speculation New York might go elsewhere with the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL draft next month.

“I’m coming in with my understanding that Sam is the guy,” Davis said during a video conference call. “That doesn’t scare me away at all. I’ve seen Sam do great things. I have every belief in him and whatever direction they decide to go, it’s on me to make sure that I’m ready and control what I can control.

“So, come in and get ready to catch from whoever.”

Davis was asked in a follow-up question to clarify that when he signed his three-year deal worth $37.5 million with the Jets, it was with the thought he’ll be catching passes in Week 1 from Darnold.

“Yes, that’s my understanding,” Davis said. “Correct.”

Darnold, the No. 3 overall pick in 2018, has struggled with inconsistency and injuries during his three seasons with the Jets. He has shown a few flashes of the playmaking ability that made him so coveted by teams coming out of USC, but he has not come close to living up to his lofty draft status.

Darnold has thrown for 45 touchdowns and has 39 interceptions in 38 games. He’s coming off his worst statistical season — nine TDs, 11 INTs — and never meshed with former coach Adam Gase in their two seasons together. General manager Joe Douglas also acknowledged last month that he would listen to teams if they call asking about Darnold.

Bills re-sign versatile McKenzie

The Buffalo Bills are welcoming back a dynamic receiving, running and return threat after reaching an agreement to re-sign Isaiah McKenzie to a one-year contract.

McKenzie is valued for the “gadget” role he played in scoring five touchdowns receiving, another returning a punt, and one on a 12-yard completion to quarterback Josh Allen last season.

McKenzie returns for a third full season in Buffalo since being claimed by the team in 2018 after he was cut by Denver.

The 25-year-old established a niche in coordinator Brian Daboll’s creative offensive scheme last season in being used as a situational fourth receiver. He finished with a career-high 30 catches and 282 yards, and scored three times (two TDs receiving and one on a 84-yard punt return) in a season-ending 56-26 win over Miami.

His touchdown passing was the first of his career, and came in a 32-30 loss to Arizona in mid-November. He also had 9 yards on 10 carries.

McKenzie’s role is expected to increase, particularly on special teams, after Buffalo was unable to re-sign primary returner Andre Roberts this offseason.

Listed at 5 feet 8 inches and 173 pounds, McKenzie was selected by Denver in the fifth round of the 2017 draft out of Georgia.

Steelers release cornerback Nelson

The Pittsburgh Steelers released veteran cornerback Steven Nelson, opting to cut him rather than trade him, an announcement that came shortly after Nelson tweeted the team was “holding him hostage.” The team gave the 28-year-old Nelson permission to explore trade destinations last Friday after the AFC North champions re-signed cornerback Cam Sutton to a two-year deal. Four days later, the Steelers abruptly parted with one of the NFL’s better defenders in the middle of his prime. The decision saves Pittsburgh about $8.25 million against salary cap, though Nelson does carry a $6.17 million hit in dead money. Nelson signed a three-year, $25.5 million contract with the Steelers in 2019, one of the richest free-agent deals given out by the typically frugal (at least when it comes to splurging on the open market) clubs in the league. He and Joe Haden became one of the league’s top cornerback tandems and one of the reasons the Steelers finished fifth in total defense in 2019 and third in 2020. Yet Nelson became expendable — though not necessarily replaceable — when Pittsburgh opted to retain Sutton, whose deal is worth $9 million over the next two seasons. The Steelers also have 2019 third-round pick Justin Layne available to play the outside . . . The Chicago Bears signed offensive lineman Elijah Wilkinson to a one-year contract. The 6-foot-6-inch, 329-pound Wilkinson played in 45 games and made 26 starts with Denver from 2017 to 2020 after entering the league as an undrafted free agent out of UMass. He made seven starts at right guard in 2018, and 19 at right tackle over the past two years . . . Veteran safety Kareem Jackson agreed to return to the Denver Broncos on a one-year deal worth up to $5 million. After failing to reach agreement on a restructured deal lowering Jackson’s salary cap hit earlier this month, the Broncos declined to exercise his $10 million option for 2021, freeing the 12th-year pro to check out the open market . . . The Tennessee Titans agreed to terms on a one-year deal with wide receiver Josh Reynolds, after losing Davis in free agency last week. The fourth-round pick in 2017 has not missed a game through his first four seasons, and his streak of 64 games played is tied for the third-longest active streak among wide receivers. Reynolds has 113 career catches for 1,450 yards and nine touchdowns, and has 11 catches for 186 yards in six playoff games with the Rams. Reynolds is coming off his best season. He started 13 games and caught 52 passes for 618 yards and two touchdowns. He caught a pass in each game last season and lined up both outside and in the slot for the Rams . . . The Cincinnati Bengals signed free agent cornerback Eli Apple to a one-year contract. Apple, a former Ohio State star, was a first-round pick by the New York Giants in 2016 and went to the New Orleans Saints via trade in 2018. He played for the Carolina Panthers on a one-year contract last season but injuries limited him to two games. He has played in 57 career NFL games, with 219 tackles and three interceptions. Apple will be reunited in the Bengals secondary with former Buckeyes teammate Vonn Bell, who is a starting safety. On Monday, the Bengals re-signed punter Kevin Huber to one-year contract . . . The Carolina Panthers have agreed to terms one a one-year contract with starting right guard John Miller and added free agent linebacker/special teams player Frankie Luvu from the New York Jets. Miller started 14 games last season for the Panthers at right guard and should provide some needed stability on the right side of the offensive line alongside tackle Taylor Moton, who received the franchise tag from Carolina earlier this offseason . . . Cornerback Kevin King is staying with the Green Bay Packers after agreeing to a one-year deal worth $6 million. King’s agent, Chad Speck, confirmed the agreement. ESPN and NFL Network first reported the deal. The move enables the Packers to keep both their starting cornerbacks from last season with Pro Bowl selection Jaire Alexander entrenched at the other spot.