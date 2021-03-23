Aaron Nesmith has returned to the Celtics’ rotation

He was removed from the rotation once coach Brad Stevens decided to pare it down. After playing once in the previous six games, Nesmith has returned with two consecutive games of 14-plus minutes.

The rookie has experienced an uneven season. He was relegated to the bench as fellow rookie Payton Pritchard made a splash from training camp and seized playing time. Nesmith earned spot minutes as a defensive reserve, showing signs of improvement.

MEMPHIS — Aaron Nesmith returned to the state where he played in college as part of the Celtics’ rotation — again.

Nesmith, who played at Vanderbilt, has impressed the club with his work ethic and desire to improve on defense. He was drafted as the shooter the Celtics have desired for years and he’s made 35.2 percent of his 3-point attempt in a limited sample size, but Nesmith has made more of an impact on defense — sometimes with rookie mistakes — that has drawn Stevens’s praise.

“I’ve said from the get-go, the challenge for guys like him, especially young, young shooters that come into the league is adjusting to the speed of the game,” Stevens said. “He is a great worker and he has really worked hard to say, ‘even if I’m not scoring the ball like I’d like or even if I’m learning where my spots are offensively I can still impact the game in other ways.’ That for him has been being a reliable, multiple-effort defender and some offensive rebounding.

“He’s one of the best of our wings at crashing the glass from the opposite corner and that’s something that is a valuable thing to carry with him as he moves on.”

Nesmith hit a 3-pointer to cap one of the Celtics’ best ball-moving possessions in Sunday’s win over the Orlando Magic.

“None of those young guys have really separated themselves from the others,” Stevens said. “What Aaron has brought to the table is encouraging. I believe strongly in his work and what he will become, for sure.”

Brown on his game

Jaylen Brown did not come away all that impressed with his career-high 10 3-pointers Sunday in the win over the Orlando Magic. Brown’s scoring line was bizarre. He scored 34 points on 10 threes, 2 2-point shots and no free throws. Yes, Brown had a 34-point game without a free throw attempts.

He said he could have been better.

“Yeah, I made the most but there was other games where I feel like I missed a lot less,” he said. “I still missed like eight threes that should have went down, that were open.”

When told he was one 3-pointer shy of tying teammate Marcus Smart’s team record of 11 set Jan. 18, 2020, Brown appeared slightly irritated.

“If he would have told me that, I would have tried two or three more,” he said. “I wish somebody did tell me that, I would have fired up five or six more.”

Brown is shooting 39.5 percent from the 3-point line this season, tied for his career best. He shot that same clip in his second season with two fewer attempts.

It’s been a rough NBA career so far for second-year forward Romeo Langford, who has barely been able to display his talents because of injuries. Langford was cleared to return last week from wrist surgery only to be placed in COVID-19 protocol. Stevens said Langford has not been cleared to return and will not join the club on this four-game road trip, meaning the earliest he could make his season debut is March 29 against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Tristan Thompson also missed a fifth consecutive game with COVID-19 protocol and it’s uncertain when he will return. Like many teams, the Celtics have been besieged by COVID issues this season.

Tatum a late scratch

Celtics forward Jayson Tatum was a late scratch Monday with an illness, although he was participating in his usual pregame workout. It’s uncertain whether it’s COVID-19 related as Tatum has already been diagnosed with the coronavirus in January and missed two weeks in protocol … Stevens also said guard Smart is no longer on a minutes restriction, which is good news for a team needing depth because of injuries and protocols. Smart missed five weeks with a calf strain and returned March 11 … The Grizzlies were again without Jaren Jackson Jr., who is out after surgery to repair a torn meniscus.

Gary Washburn