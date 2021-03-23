Blue Jays reliever Kirby Yates expected to have season-ending elbow surgery

The Blue Jays also reported two other injuries: Outfielder George Springer will miss 4-5 days because of a strained oblique muscle and lefthander Robbie Ray will skip at least one spring training start after slipping on a staircase and bruising his elbow.

Blue Jays reliever Kirby Yates is expected to have season-ending surgery on his right elbow, general manager Ross Atkins said.

Kirby Yates was expected to be the closer for the Blue Jays in 2021.

Yates was expected to be Toronto’s closer after signing a $5.5 million, one-year deal in the offseason. On Monday, the team said Yates would miss several weeks because of a strained muscle in his forearm.

Yates last pitched Saturday against Philadelphia, striking out two in one scoreless inning. It was his second outing of the spring and his first since March 11.

Advertisement

The 33-year-old Yates was an All-Star with San Diego in 2019, when he posted a 1.19 ERA and led the NL with 41 saves. He pitched in six games for the Padres last season and had a 12.46 ERA before surgery to remove bone chips from his elbow.

Padres star Tatis has sore shoulder

Padres star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. left Tuesday’s spring training game at Peoria, Ariz., with left shoulder discomfort after making a backhanded play.

Tatis fielded the ball, made the throw to first base and then began walking off the field. He was met by manager Jayce Tingler and a trainer. After a few minutes in the dugout, Tatis headed toward the clubhouse accompanied by a trainer.

The Padres said Tatis will be reevaluated Wednesday.

Tatis signed the longest contract in baseball history on Feb. 22, a $340 million, 14-year deal.

Other than that, it hasn’t been a smooth spring for the 22-year-old superstar. He missed time with flu-like symptoms and then jarred himself after diving headfirst into home on a flyball to shallow left field in a game on March 13.

Advertisement

Hendricks top open for Cubs

Cubs manager David Ross selected Kyle Hendricks to start on Opening Day against Pittsburgh April 1 at Wrigley Field. The righthander tossed a three-hitter in a 3-0 victory over Milwaukee on Opening Day last summer.



