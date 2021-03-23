Could the Bruins pursue the Predators’ Mattias Ekholm at the trade deadline? Maybe, but it’s not that simple

Before shedding assets for Mattias Ekholm, the Nashville defenseman considered the top prize on the trade market, or help on the wings, Bruins general manager Don Sweeney wants to see his group at full strength.

The Bruins’ lack of offensive punch taxes the entire roster. The left side of the defense could use an upgrade. Adding a top-six winger and a top-four defenseman by the April 12 trade deadline would bolster Boston’s chances of putting another Stanley Cup banner in the rafters before Patrice Bergeron and his pals are looking up at their own jersey numbers.

In theory, the group that opened the year 10-1-2 would need only minor tweaks for the postseason. Sweeney could deal a first-round-and-prospect package for a winger (Buffalo’s Taylor Hall, Columbus’ Nick Foligno, New Jersey’s Kyle Palmieri and Nashville’s Mikael Granlund, all unrestricted free agents-to-be), or add depth on the left side of the D.

To say nothing of the flat cap, compressed schedule, and COVID issues league-wide, the Bruins’ current injuries make Sweeney’s evaluation murky.

We will know more this week, possibly by Wednesday, when the Bruins might have defensemen Brandon Carlo, Kevan Miller, and Jeremy Lauzon back in the lineup. Carlo, who has returned to skating, has not played since a suspected concussion on March 5. Miller has been resting his surgically repaired knee since Feb. 18. Lauzon (broken hand) was due for a four-week evaluation this week.

But if the D remains close to its current state, is this a “go for it” situation? Tuukka Rask, the No. 1 netminder, last played on March 7. If this undisclosed ailment turns out to be a long-term issue, rather than some midseason rest, is it worth it to take a big swing?

Answering that question demands, as president Cam Neely has called for, some brutal honesty.

“Ultimately,” Sweeney said Monday, “the health of our group and how well we’re playing will sometimes determine it, as well as the availability of players you might like to add.

“There’s all sorts of variables associated with it, and I can’t tell you whether or not we’re going to make a move in any direction because as I’ve said before, we’d like to. But a little bit of the health for our hockey club may dictate that.”

Could Ondrej Kase, who is back on the ice after a two-month layoff, be a difference-maker down the stretch? Given his now-lengthy medical history, that’s a glass-almost-full thought. If Zach Senyshyn was on a Trent Frederic-like trajectory, adding to his NHL-level repertoire rather than recovering from an injury, the Bruins might feel better about their forward depth.

The expansion draft is another internal discussion topic. Teams can protect seven forwards, three defensemen and a goalie (7-3-1), or eight skaters and a goalie (8-1), from Seattle this summer.

The Bruins must keep Bergeron, Brad Marchand, and Charlie Coyle because of their no-movement clauses. They will keep David Pastrnak. Among defensemen, Charlie McAvoy, Carlo, and Matt Grzelcyk have likely earned protected status, as has as a goalie prospect (Dan Vladar or Jeremy Swayman).

Adding one extra year of Ekholm could push the Bruins to an 8-1 model (the aforementioned forwards, four defensemen, and a goalie). They would be at risk of losing Grzelcyk, instead of Lauzon or Jakub Zboril. Or, the Kraken could reach out and snatch Jake DeBrusk, Craig Smith, Nick Ritchie, or Frederic.

Another factor: Ritchie, Carlo, Kase, Frederic, and Senyshyn are restricted free agents this summer. All but Frederic have arbitration rights.

“There’s a lot of balls in the air,” Sweeney said. “I do believe the discussions have been much broader based than maybe a myopic viewpoint you’ve had in years past [before] the deadline.”

Ekholm, who has one year left at a $3.75 million cap hit, checks several boxes for the Bruins: left shot, size (6 feet, 4 inches and 215 pounds), offensive ability (between 33 and 44 points in the last three years) and playoff experience (30 points in 65 career games).

The 30-year-old has averaged more than 23 minutes a night in Nashville the last five seasons, anchoring the club’s second pair. Since early March, when the Predators lost top duo Roman Josi and Ryan Ellis to multi-week injuries, Ekholm’s ice time has breached 28 minutes on a few nights. His defensive metrics still look great, despite the fact the Predators (14-17-1) were eighth-worst in goals allowed (3.22 per game) as of Tuesday.

According to Natural Stat Trick, the Predators were outscoring teams 18-12 at 5 on 5 with Ekholm on the ice. Of defenders playing top-four minutes (400 or more), only six had been on the ice for fewer goals against. All of the Preds’ basic underlying numbers — shot attempts, shots, scoring chances and expected goals — were positive with Ekholm. He is a support player on the Nashville power play, but no defenseman on the roster gets more penalty-kill time.

At full strength, with Ekholm in the mix, Bruce Cassidy would have a wealth of options. The coach could deploy Grzlecyk-McAvoy for offense. Stout defending and sharp first passes would come from lefties Lauzon and Ekholm, and righties Carlo and Miller. An Ekholm-McAvoy duo could drive play in all three zones. Cassidy would be pleased to grow Zboril’s game against favorable matchups, a la Grzelcyk earlier in his career.

Injuries are a given. The virus sideswiped the team last week. The Bruins have used 12 defensemen, 20 forwards and three goalies in 28 games. If they return to form, Sweeney may be more ready to deal.

“We’ve been tested in some areas of our organization depth-wise, and we’ve acknowledged that if we can add and improve our hockey club, then we’d like to do that — for now, and for the future going forward,” Sweeney said. “And really, the team itself and how they’re playing, usually indicates how aggressive you’re going to want to be.”

