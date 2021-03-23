Anti-Defamation League seeks investigation into Duxbury High football team for use of Holocaust-related terms on field

"It’s deeply hurtful to the Jewish community to learn that the plays somehow connect to the Holocaust and Judaism," Trestan said."This is a really serious situation. There are indications of a systemic failure both on and off the field."

The ADL’s executive director, Robert Trestan, said in an interview with the Globe that he spoke to Duxbury school superintendent John Antonucci, who told him Duxbury football players called plays in a recent game by using terms such as “Auschwitz,” “rabbi,” and “dreidel.”

The Anti-Defamation League of New England called Tuesday for “a full scale independent investigation” into the Duxbury High School football team allegedly using Holocaust-related language and Jewish terms to call plays on the field.

Antonucci told the Globe after speaking with Trestan, "We can confirm that we are investigating the use of anti-Semitic and potentially other inappropriate and derogatory language.”

The plays were called during a game against Plymouth North on March 12, Duxbury’s season opener. The high school football season had been delayed from the fall to the start of March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Antonucci said he could not comment on the specific phrases as of Tuesday afternoon and that the Duxbury Public Schools are continuing to investigate the matter.

"In particular, we’re trying to determine whether this was an isolated incident or whether it was part of a larger practice of using inappropriate language,” Antonucci said. “At this point, I really can’t add anything further. We’re in the middle of an active investigation.”

Duxbury’s head football coach, Dave Maimaron, was not on the sidelines for Duxbury’s March 19 game against Silver Lake and is not expected to coach its next game. He issued a statement Monday, saying “I want to extend my apology for the insensitive, crass, and inappropriate language used in the game on March 12th.

“The use of this language was careless, unnecessary and most importantly hurtful on its face — inexcusable," Maimaron said. "The staff and the team have been transparent and cooperative with administration during this time, and we have taken responsibility for the incident. We are dealing with this as a team and focusing on the lessons we can learn from this.”

Trestan said he encouraged Duxbury school officials "to be transparent with the community about what happened and conduct a thorough investigation to get all of the answers."

"They’ve indicated that they are going to be responsive," Trestan said. "The indications are that as soon as the superintendent learned of this, they acted immediately, which is positive."

Trestan said he was especially concerned about indications that Duxbury teams may have been using the Holocaust and Jewish-related terms to call plays "for quite some time without anyone even raising an eyebrow or complaining about it."

One former student said the terms had been used in football practices in previous years but not in games.

Trestan said the ADL, one of the nation’s most prominent civil rights organizations, also believes the school district should determine "how many adults and coaches were aware of it and condoned it."

On Monday, Antonucci, assistant superintendent Danielle Klingaman, and principal James Donovan issued a statement to the town’s school community.

“It is important to note that while the players clearly demonstrated poor judgment, the responsibility for this incident also lies with the adults overseeing the program,” said the release. “In short, this was a systemic failure.”

The language, according to the officials, was not directed at Plymouth North or any individual, but they said there is “simply no excuse for it.”

The statement continues: “Behavior that promotes anything less than full equity and inclusion is an attack on the core values of the Duxbury Public Schools and is inexcusable. We need to live these values, and we need to act accordingly.”

An investigation, launched last week, is “still ongoing,” according to the statement. The play-call system was also “immediately halted.”

Maimaron, in his statement, said the incident does not reflect the values of the football program, the school, or the town.

“As a special education teacher and a coach, with a multi-racial family, I have a lengthy record of helping students and athletes of all races, religions and capabilities to become the best they can be,” he said. “I view the football field in particular to be the largest classroom in the school and have developed an inclusive program that welcomes, and makes part of the team, any student who wishes to participate.”

Football teams at all levels, from the pros to pee-wee, often use easy-to-remember terms to recall plays and dictate to players where they should go and when.

At Old Rochester in Mattapoisett, second-year coach Bryce Guilbeault often uses jersey numbers (Tom Brady for 12, Julian Edelman for 11) to represent numbers, which in turn represent play calls.

“We will let the kids name them sometimes,” he said. “If we’re running dive they might call it scuba. I don’t really care what they call it is as long as they’re going to remember it and it’s appropriate.”

Zane Fyfe, who is in his sixth year at Apponequet, has used in the past a traditional numbering system that designates formation, blocking scheme, and where the play is run.

In recent seasons, the Lakers have shifted to a no-huddle offense more frequently. As a result, they’ve implemented simpler, condensed language to describe plays.

Words used can be anything from an animal or a mascot, to a mnemonic phrase or a number that matches a wrist band. Superhero names have been popular. For example, “Superman” was a vertical pass call, letting the receivers know to “fly” down the field while the offensive linemen “protected” the quarterback.

“It’s all about relating it to something they understand or can relate a play to,” Fyfe said. “However, we’ve never used or condoned any derogatory verbiage.”

Correspondent Brendan Kurie contributed reporting.

Bob Hohler can be reached at robert.hohler@globe.com.