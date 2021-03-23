EMass girls’ volleyball: Dennis-Yarmouth’s Lucy Swanson headlines Players of the Week

Chloe Hamilton, Acton-Boxborough — The senior setter directed A-B’s offense to two 3-2 Dual County League wins over Westford and totaled 77 assists in the process. Last Tuesday, she had 39 assists and 2 aces, and last Thursday she had 38 assists, 4 aces, and 4 digs.

Mira Ireland, Wayland — The senior outside hitter compiled 20 kills over two matches against Dual County League foe Weston, both 3-2 Wayland wins. She tallied nine kills on Tuesday and 11 on Thursday.

Julia Neumann, Norwell — In a pair of 3-0 South Shore League wins over Middleborough and Mashpee, the senior outside hitter tallied 10 aces in each match.