EMass girls’ volleyball: Dennis-Yarmouth’s Lucy Swanson headlines Players of the Week

Chloe Hamilton, Acton-Boxborough — The senior setter directed A-B’s offense to two 3-2 Dual County League wins over Westford and totaled 77 assists in the process. Last Tuesday, she had 39 assists and 2 aces, and last Thursday she had 38 assists, 4 aces, and 4 digs.
Mira Ireland, Wayland — The senior outside hitter compiled 20 kills over two matches against Dual County League foe Weston, both 3-2 Wayland wins. She tallied nine kills on Tuesday and 11 on Thursday.
Julia Neumann, Norwell — In a pair of 3-0 South Shore League wins over Middleborough and Mashpee, the senior outside hitter tallied 10 aces in each match.
Advertisement
Hadley Rhodes, Oliver Ames — A junior setter, Rhodes dished out 53 assists in her last two matches for the 5-0 Tigers. She had 32 in a 3-1 win over Sharon on Monday and preceded that with 21 assists, 2 aces, 3 blocks, and 12 digs in a 3-0 win over Foxborough last Wednesday.
Lucy Swanson, Dennis-Yarmouth — The Dolphins’ top outside hitter had a superb week, leading D-Y to two wins over powerhouse Barnstable, the program’s first since 1988. Last Tuesday against Barnstable, the junior recorded 19 kills, an ace, and 19 digs in a 3-2 win. Last Friday, she had 14 kills, an ace, and 24 digs in a 3-1 victory.