GM Don Sweeney hopeful Bruins can resume season Thursday, but roster is in flux

“I think we have some hurdles to cross before we can get there,” Sweeney said on a Zoom call Monday.

In fact, puck drop against the Islanders (tentative: 7 p.m.) was not guaranteed to happen as planned.

Bruins general manager Don Sweeney is hopeful the Bruins will return to practice Wednesday, and resume their season Thursday night at TD Garden, though he was uncertain what the roster will look like.

The members of the Bruins organization who traveled to Buffalo — and as such, were present when five players hit the NHL’s COVID list — have been away from the practice facility in Brighton since returning to town last Friday. They have only been permitted to arrive for testing.

“We’re going to continue to follow the medical advice and cross our fingers, to a large degree, that everybody remains negative,” Sweeney said.

When the outbreak hit the Bruins in Buffalo last week, forcing the postponement of Saturday’s game against the Sabres, David Pastrnak, David Krejci, Jake DeBrusk, Craig Smith and Sean Kuraly returned to Boston in separate cars arranged by the club, the GM said. Other members of the traveling party returned by charter plane.

Asked if the club had identified the source of the outbreak, Sweeney said subsequent contact tracing had “narrowed down some of that,” but he was light on specifics.

“Hopefully we’ve contained where we thought the initial test result was, and you go from there,” Sweeney said, reiterating the team is adhering to the NHL’s guidance on the matter.

According to Sweeney, the five players ruled out of action since last Friday — Pastrnak, Krejci, DeBrusk, Smith and Kuraly (the latter of whom hit the COVID list the day before) — remain separated from the team. All five remained on the NHL’s COVID list as of 5 p.m. Monday.

The outbreak also forced the postponement of Tuesday’s home game against the Islanders. The latter was supposed to be the first Bruins home game in front of fans in a little more than 12 months. If the Bruins play Thursday, TD Garden will open its doors to 12 percent capacity. The situation will not affect those plans, Sweeney said.

Who suits up for the Bruins, given the unpredictability of the virus, is unknown. Sweeney acknowledged “a couple of players” may be unavailable.

Several players on injured reserve, the GM said, were skating on their own while the club was out of town last week. Since they did not travel, they were not subject to a quarantine upon return.

Among those back on the ice as of now: defenseman Brandon Carlo, out with a suspected concussion since a March 5 headshot from Washington winger Tom Wilson. Sweeney confirmed Carlo is skating, though his availability for a potential Thursday game is unknown. Following a seven-game suspension, Wilson returned to action over the weekend.

Including Carlo, seven Bruins are on IR: netminder Tuukka Rask (undisclosed) and defenseman Kevan Miller (knee), both believed to be days away from returning, rather than weeks; winger Ondrej Kase (suspected concussion) was previously said to be skating on his own; defenseman Jeremy Lauzon, whose broken hand would not likely hamper his ability to skate; winger Zach Senyshyn (upper body) and defenseman John Moore (lower body).

“All of them have made progress,” Sweeney said. “I can’t determine today because we’re not together as a group and not fully practicing, as to whether or not any or all of those players are returning to play if we do play on Thursday night. But several of them are getting closer and we’re hopeful in short order that they’ll be able to become available to us.”

The Bruins had scheduled a Zoom call for Tuesday with coach Bruce Cassidy, who is likely to shed more light on his lineup. Another member of the traveling party, rookie forward Trent Frederic (lower body), left last Thursday’s game against the Sabres after blocking a shot.

Sweeney said the last five days were “mentally tiring” on the players, staff, and their most recent opponent, the Sabres.

“The other team’s wondering, ‘OK, they had an equipment person test positive. We have another person removed from the games,’ ” Sweeney said. “So, you’re just wondering. It’s a little bit of looking over your shoulder and wondering if there’s another shoe to drop. Mentally, it’s challenging. But again, the league has done an unbelievable job to try and put forth all the health standards as necessary. They’ve added layers, and we’re all trying to do the best we can. And it’s not just us, it’s the whole world.”

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.