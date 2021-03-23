Gonzaga dominant as ever, within four of perfection after trouncing Oklahoma

“We’ve been celebrating every one of these wins. We celebrated the other night. We celebrated this one. If we’re lucky enough to get another one, we’re going to celebrate like crazy for that one,” Few said. “This tournament needs to be celebrated, man.”

Even after 32 straight wins dating to last season, the Bulldogs are relishing their triumphs during an NCAA Tournament run that can only conclude in two ways: perfection or disappointment.

Mark Few sat down at the microphone, the Gonzaga coach’s hair disheveled after he was doused with water and threw down a celebratory handstand in the locker room.

The way Gonzaga is playing, it wouldn’t be surprising if there were more celebrations to come — four of them, to be exact. Drew Timme scored a career-high 30 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, and the top-seeded Bulldogs beat No. 8 seed Oklahoma, 87-71, on Monday at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

A No. 1 seed, two No. 2s, and two No. 3s have already been eliminated from this tournament. But Gonzaga (28-0) faces higher expectations as it tries to become the first undefeated champion since Indiana 45 years ago. In the 22nd season of his remarkably consistent career, Few is four wins away from his first national title.

“You gotta bring that fire because all it takes is one good game and you can be out,” Timme said.

The Bulldogs easily dispatched Norfolk State in the first round, but the Sooners were the first power conference opponent for Gonzaga since it embarrassed Virginia in late December.

It didn’t matter all that much. Oklahoma became the 25th straight team the Bulldogs beat by double digits — although the Sooners fought valiantly to keep it from becoming a blowout. Few still had his starters on the floor at the buzzer and screamed at star Jalen Suggs for committing an unnecessary foul with 1:05 left.

The Zags advanced to their sixth straight Sweet 16 and will next face fifth-seeded Creighton, which beat No. 13 Ohio, in the West Region.

“We’re not satisfied with this,” Timme said. “This is not the end goal.”

Austin Reaves scored 27 points for Oklahoma (16-11), and after trailing by 19 with 12 minutes left, the Sooners pulled within 77-68 on his 3-pointer with 2:37 left. It was the first 3 of the second half for Oklahoma and the first time the deficit was within single digits since late in the first half.

But Timme was perfect on four free throws sandwiched around a basket from Alondes Williams, and after an Oklahoma turnover, All-American Corey Kispert pushed the lead to 14 with his fourth 3-pointer.

UCLA 67, Abilene Christian 47 — Johnny Juzang scored 17 points and the 11th-seeded Bruins (20-9) carefully brushed off the pesky Wildcats (24-5) in the East Region. UCLA went on an 18-0 run in the first half to lead the 14th seeds by 10 at the break, then scored 14 of the first 15 points in the second half on their way to being the fifth team to go from First Four to Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament. The Bruins (20-9) meet the winner of Maryland-Alabama in their first regional semifinal appearance since 2017, and their first with second-year coach Mick Cronin. Abilene Christian beat Texas shooting just 30.1 percent from the field and scoring 53 points thanks to 23 Texas turnovers. UCLA committed just eight, however, and the Wildcats shot even worse — just 29.8 percent.

