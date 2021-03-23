Hunter Henry says Patriots ‘put the tight end on the map again’

The Patriots ended up agreeing to terms with Henry on a three-year, $37.5 million deal , securing the two top tight ends on the market.

It turns out, however, there was room for both players.

When the Patriots kicked off free agency by inking Jonnu Smith to a four-year, $50 million contract , Hunter Henry thought his chances of coming to New England were slim to none.

“I didn’t think this would happen, that we would both end up in the same place,” Henry said Monday afternoon. “It was a little stressful at the beginning, just trying to figure out everything.”

Henry hadn’t met Smith prior to an introduction last week, but he expressed excitement about their potential as teammates.

“It’s going to be awesome,” he said. “I feel like we’ll complement each other well.”

The pair’s arrival will revamp a position that has been rather dormant in New England since the team lost Rob Gronkowski to retirement and then the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Following Gronkowski’s departure in 2019, according to Next Gen Stats, the Patriots have used personnel groupings without a tight end at the second-highest rate (8.6 percent) in the NFL. They’ve used groupings with two or more tight ends at a league-low rate of 13.7 percent.

Over the past two seasons, the combination of Devin Asasi, Ryan Izzo, Dalton Keene, Matt LaCosse, and Ben Watson collectively amassed 54 receptions for 699 yards and three touchdowns — a stat line that barely outdoes Henry’s numbers from last season.

But things weren’t always that way.

In 2011, with Gronkowski and Aaron Hernandez, the Patriots deployed personnel groupings with two tight ends on 59 percent of their plays. Gronkowski posted career numbers that season, recording 90 receptions for 1,327 yards and 17 touchdowns, as did Hernandez, who caught 79 passes for 910 yards and seven touchdowns.

“The Patriots’ long history of tight ends, obviously, I watched it from afar and admired it,” Henry said. “They kind of put the tight end on the map again.”

Henry called New England’s past usage of tight ends “really exciting,” and sounded eager to learn the playbook and adapt his game to the system.

Last season, Henry started 14 games and finished the year with 60 receptions for 613 yards and 4 touchdowns. He stayed injury-free but missed the Chargers’ final two games as a result of the league’s COVID-19 protocols.

In the past, though, injuries have forced Henry to miss time. His 2017 season ended early when he suffered a lacerated kidney in Week 15 and was placed on injured reserve. His 2018 season was completely derailed after he tore the ACL in his right knee on the first day of OTAs.

Henry was active for the 2019 season opener but suffered a tibia plateau fracture to his left knee, which sidelined him for the subsequent four weeks.

The 26-year-old Henry confirmed Monday his body is currently “feeling great.”

Henry has already started working out with a few of his teammates. He participated in a throwing session in California Monday, joining quarterback Jarrett Stidham, wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, among others.

Henry said he also has spoken to quarterback Cam Newton, adding he would be excited to play in an offense with Newton at the helm.

New England’s plans at quarterback are still uncertain, but one of the reasons Henry said he wanted to sign with the Patriots was the trust he has in coach Bill Belichick and the team he is building.

“The Patriots have had a lot of success with tight ends, so I’m excited to be able to hopefully add to that,” Henry said.





Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.