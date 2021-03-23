A look at how the Sweet 16 stack up in the men’s NCAA Tournament

Not all 16 are playing that great, and some will be leaving us as soon as Saturday. After the First Four and two grueling rounds, here’s where the field stands.

The NCAA men’s basketball tournament is left with 16 teams and, invariably, the team that is playing the best at this point goes on to win the championship.

The Top 25, either the Associated Press or coaches poll. Tournament seeding. NET ratings or KenPom rankings. None of it matters anymore.

Playing their best

Gonzaga: The Zags are playing really well, but one could argue they’re not playing their best. Their present level of play would still be good enough to win the tournament. They were sluggish for 10 minutes against Norfolk State, but won, 98-55. They couldn’t quite bury Oklahoma in the second round, but still won, 87-71.

The Zags make offense look almost effortless. Here’s the bad news for opponents: ’'Our defense has been good, pretty dang good all year,” said coach Mark Few. ’'I think our offense has been at a historical level so it gets a lot of the pub.”

Baylor: The Bears seem to be back to the high level they achieved before their COVID-19 pause, especially defensively. In the first round, they overwhelmed Hartford, as they should have. In the second round, their defense handcuffed Wisconsin’s guards, which decided the game. It wasn’t a blowout, but at no time did you get the feeling the Badgers had a chance.

If Baylor is going to win the tournament, it will be its defense that is the difference.

Michigan: There have been doubts because the Wolverines are missing one of their best players, Isaiah Livers, who has a foot injury. Their gritty, physical victory over a physically gifted LSU team seemed to eliminate those. The Wolverines got excellent play off the bench, especially from Chaundee Brown Jr. Plus, no team has a player like 7-1 Hunter Dickinson.

Alabama: It’s been fairly well-documented that the Crimson Tide are committed pretty much to shooting layups and 3-pointers. Coach Nate Oats, a former high school math teacher, feels that adds up to victory more often than not. When the system works — as it did in a 96-77 obliteration of Maryland, the Tide connecting on 16 of 33 3-point attempts — they’re going to win. Of course, it doesn’t always work that well, and that’s when they’re possibly vulnerable.

Syracuse: One never would have thought Syracuse belonged in a category with Gonzaga, Baylor, Michigan, and Alabama this season, but the Orange have been nothing short of spectacular, crushing an outstanding San Diego State team, 78-62, and proving to be the more mentally tough team in a 75-72 victory over West Virginia. The amorphous zone defense gave both opponents fits, and Buddy Boeheim has emerged as one of the best players in the tournament.

Playing really well but …

Oregon: The Ducks’ 95-80 destruction of Iowa was beautiful offensive basketball. However, it was just one game; the Ducks didn’t play in the Round of 64, advancing when Virginia Commonwealth’s team had positive COVID tests. Iowa’s lack of defensive commitment was obvious, too.

Villanova: The Wildcats seem to have adjusted to playing without injured point guard Collin Gillespie. They’re always well-coached, However, they have not been challenged yet in beating Winthrop and North Texas. Things are about to get a lot more difficult against Baylor.

Southern Cal: The Trojans played up to their talent level in the first two rounds, beating Drake and Kansas. Their 85-61 destruction of Kansas was impressive as future NBA players Evan and Isaiah Mobley were outstanding. However, this is a team that blew a chance to win the Pac 12 title. Consistency is a problem.

Arkansas: The Razorbacks basically have played two good halves, and that was enough to advance. They met the physical challenge of Texas Tech, which is never easy. However, to keep advancing, they’re going to need a full 40 minutes.

Something’s just not right

Houston: Point guard DeJon Jarreau is playing with a hip injury. The Cougars are generating most of their scoring on offensive rebounds. Actually, they shouldn’t even be here; Rutgers handed them a game.

Creighton: The Bluejays also are lucky. If Cal Santa Barbara’s Amadou Sow makes a layup, they are back in Omaha. Their no-show in the Big East final is still a fresh memory.

Florida State: The Seminoles are talented and deep, but sometimes they seem to be going through the motions. They allowed UNC Greensboro to sneak back into a first-round game and were nearly upset. They ended the regular season poorly. They look like a team that’s past its peak.

UCLA: Coming out of the First Four, the Bruins already have three wins, including impressive ones over Michigan State and BYU. However, the eye test says they’re a cut below the remaining teams.

Pedigree will catch up

Loyola of Chicago: The execution of an outstanding game plan in the victory over Illinois was something to behold. The Ramblers are a great defensive team. However, the lack of great offense and a lack of height could derail them.

Oral Roberts: Max Abmas and Kevin Obanor have been a fantastic offensive combination, but at this point, you have to remember that the Titans finished fourth in the Summit League.

Oregon State: Maybe the most unlikely team in the Sweet 16, they have notable victories over Tennessee and Oklahoma State. However, this was a team picked to finish last in the Pac 12 and lost consecutive home games to Wyoming and Portland.

Final Four thoughts

The winner will come out of the first group. It looks like we’re heading to a Gonzaga-Baylor final, which would be an outstanding matchup of teams that have been at the top of the heap all season.

Joe Sullivan can be reached at josephsullivan1974@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeSullivan.