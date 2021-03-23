Michael Felger, Michael Holley teaming up to host NBC Sports Boston’s ‘Boston Sports Tonight’

Michael Felger is returning to a prominent role at NBC Sports Boston as cohost of “Boston Sports Tonight” beginning April 5.
Felger, cohost of 98.5 The Sports Hub’s afternoon-drive “Felger and Massarotti Show,’' will team with Michael Holley to host the hourlong program Monday through Thursday.
Tom Giles and DJ Bean, who are part of the current show along with Holley, will join recent hire Amina Smith on the new Friday edition of “Boston Sports Tonight.”
Felger has appeared on NBC Sports Boston since 2007. The “Felger and Massarotti” show, also hosted by Tony Massarotti, has been simulcast on the regional sports network since 2009.
Felger reduced his role on NBC Sports Boston after signing a contract extension with 98.5 The Sports Hub in January 2018, but continued to contribute to its Bruins studio programming during the playoffs.
