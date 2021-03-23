Michael Felger, Michael Holley teaming up to host NBC Sports Boston’s ‘Boston Sports Tonight’

Michael Felger is returning to a prominent role at NBC Sports Boston as cohost of “Boston Sports Tonight” beginning April 5.

Felger, cohost of 98.5 The Sports Hub’s afternoon-drive “Felger and Massarotti Show,’' will team with Michael Holley to host the hourlong program Monday through Thursday.

Tom Giles and DJ Bean, who are part of the current show along with Holley, will join recent hire Amina Smith on the new Friday edition of “Boston Sports Tonight.”