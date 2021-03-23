Patriots waive kicker Justin Rohrwasser, linebackers Cassh Maluia, Michael Pinckney

With roster spots dwindling and 10 picks in next month’s draft, the Patriots cleared three spots Tuesday, waiving kicker Justin Rohrwasser and linebackers Cassh Maluia and Michael Pinckney.

Rohrwasser (fifth round) and Maluia (sixth) were drafted last year, while Pinckney was signed as an undrafted free agent.

The first kicker selected in the 2020 draft, Rohrwasser was criticized shortly after he was picked for having a tattoo of the Three Percenters, a group that has been condemned by some as a white supremacist organization. Rohrwasser denied knowledge of, or support for, the group and said he believed the logo represented support of the military. He later had the tattoo removed.