Ronaldo’s games are moving to CBS next season

Cristiano Ronaldo’s games with Juventus are moving from ESPN to CBS in the United States starting next season. The Italian league on Tuesday approved a contract with CBS for Serie A and Italian Cup rights worth about 64 million euros ($75 million) per year for the next three seasons. Ronaldo has one more season remaining on his contract with Juventus. Serie A is concluding a three-year stay on ESPN, which streams most of the Italian games online — with a few matches on ESPN2. Previously, the Italian league was shown on narrowly distributed beIN in the United States.

College Basketball

George Mason hires Kim English as men’s coach

George Mason hired Kim English as the men’s basketball coach, turning to a young assistant from a major program to elevate a team still seeking a breakthrough in the Atlantic 10 Conference. English, 32, spent two seasons at Tennessee under Rick Barnes, who 34 years ago began his head-coaching career at the Fairfax, Va. school. Terms were not disclosed. English replaces Dave Paulsen, who last week was fired after six seasons with a 95-91 record and no berths in the NCAA Tournament or NIT.

Pitt’s Champagnie weighing NBA options

Pitt sophomore forward Justin Champagnie is going to test the NBA waters, head coach Jeff Capel made announced. Champagnie was one of the bright spots for the Panthers (10-12), earning All-Atlantic Coast Conference first-team honors after averaging 18.0 points and 11.1 rebounds.

Hockey

Sharks Gabriel and Boughner fined

The National Hockey League fined San Jose Sharks forward Kurtis Gabriel and coach Bob Boughner after a pregame altercation with the Los Angeles Kings. Gabriel was fined about $3,000 and Boughner docked $5,000. The Sharks were also assessed a conditional fine of $25,000, which will be collected if there is any similar inappropriate behavior in the next year. Gabriel cross-checked Los Angeles defenseman Kurtis MacDermid in the back near center ice during warm-ups. The two then fought in the first period.

NWHL to expand into Montreal

The National Women’s Hockey League is adding a seventh team by expanding into Montreal next season, two people with direct knowledge of the league’s board of governors’ approved plan told the Associated Press. The NWHL was initially scheduled to announce it was establishing its second Canadian franchise in early February. That timeline was pushed back after the Isobel Cup playoffs were postponed following an outbreak of COVID-19, according to the two people who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because they are not authorized to speak for the NWHL.

Tennis

Venus Williams eliminated at Miami Open

It has been 20 years since Venus Williams won her home tournament, and her stay at the 2021 Miami Open was brief. Williams, 40, was eliminated on the first day of play by 89th-ranked Zarina Diyas of Kazakhstan, 6-2, 7-6 (10).

Olympics

US Speedskating coach fired

With the Beijing Winter Games less than a year away, US Speedskating fired its short track coach Wilma Boomstra, less than a year after several skaters filed formal complaints accusing the coach with abusive behavior. Ted Morris, US Speedskating’s chief executive, confirmed the decision in an interview with The Washington Post, saying officials reviewed the short-track program following its recent season and concluded a change was needed. “We felt she wasn’t achieving the goals that we wanted and prior to the year that we had outlined,” Morris said.