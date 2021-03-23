Shorthanded Celtics pushed around in the paint in overtime loss to Grizzlies, and other observations

Jaylen Brown had 27 points to lead the Celtics and Jeff Teague — who had not even played in the last two games — had by far his best game as a Celtic, erupting for 26 points on 10-for-12 shooting. But the Celtics struggled to contain the Grizzlies’ attack in the paint, where they held an 80-54 edge, and were hurt by making just 15 of 24 free throws, including some at critical moments.

With starters Jayson Tatum, Kemba Walker and Tristan Thompson all sidelined, the Celtics clawed back from a 9-point deficit in the final six minutes to force overtime. But their flurry ended there, as the Grizzlies settled in and took a 132-126 win that dropped Boston back below .500.

For the Celtics, fourth quarters this season have mostly been a disaster. But there was a time Monday when it appeared an unlikely group would wash those struggles away for one night.

A Ja Morant 3-pointer with 5:30 left in the fourth quarter gave the Grizzlies a 110-101 lead before Robert Williams sparked Boston’s comeback with a pair of baskets and some strong defensive plays, including stripping and blocking Morant.

Still, the Grizzlies led, 117-113 before Marcus Smart scored inside with 47.7 seconds left. The Grizzlies missed three good looks on their next time down the court, and Smart eventually hurried the other way and fed Daniel Theis for an alley-oop that tied the score at 117 with 7.3 seconds to play. Morant missed a potentially game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer, forcing overtime.

The Grizzlies offense regrouped in the extra session. A Grayson Allen 3-pointer with the shot-clock running down gave Memphis a 124-119 lead. Teague converted consecutive tough layups to pull Boston within 127-125. But Grizzlies forward Kyle Anderson scored inside with 1:06 left and Smart missed a 3-pointer at the other end. The Grizzlies gathered a pair of offensive rebounds on their next possession, and the Celtics ultimately ran out of time.

Observations from the game:

▪ Tatum missed the game because of an illness. Coach Brad Stevens said after the game that Tatum complained of dizziness early in the day so the team decided to hold him out, but it is not believed to be related to COVID-19 issues. Tatum tested positive for the virus in January and has said he had dealt with some lingering side effects.

“I hope it’s nothing big,” Stevens said. “He’s been testing [for COVID-19] every day. I would guess it’s just general illness.”

▪ Teague and Semi Ojeleye started in place of Walker and Tatum. It was the latest turn in an unusual season for Teague. The veteran guard had appeared to reclaim a spot in the rotation recently, but then did not play at all in Boston’s last two games. Payton Pritchard has become comfortable with the second unit so Stevens probably did not want to disrupt that, but Teague rewarded Stevens with a powerful first half. He made all five of his shots and scored 13 points, along with two assists.

▪ In Sunday’s win over the Magic, the Celtics made 23 of 54 3-pointers, falling one short of the franchise record for made threes. But they clearly did not use up their entire allotment. Despite the absence of Tatum and Walker, two of the team’s better shooters, the Celtics simply could not miss from beyond the arc in the opening half. They connected on 12-of-19 3-pointers, including three by Smart, and two apiece by Teague and Theis. A hot streak such as that one is partly good fortune, but the Celtics also put themselves in good positions by spraying passes around the perimeter to open shooters. On one second-quarter play, Teague drove the baseline and found Smart in the right corner. He could have fired up a shot, but he instead flicked a pass to Ojeleye at the right arc, who had a better look, and the forward drilled it.

▪ In many cases, a 3-point barrage such as that one would stake a team to a hefty lead. But the Grizzlies lingered in the first half because they consistently attacked the basket and found openings in the paint. Morant does that as well as any player in the NBA, and he was a big part of the reason Memphis went to halftime with a 44-20 edge in paint points. Their approach figured to be more sustainable than Boston’s 3-point shooting in the second half, making the fact that Memphis trailed by just 5 feel like a bit of a harbinger.

▪ And it was. The Celtics cooled down in the third quarter, making just 3 of 9 shots from beyond the arc. But Memphis’s relentless attack did not stop. The Grizzlies scored 24 more points in the paint in the third and used a 15-3 run to push ahead and eventually take a 94-86 lead to the fourth.

▪ Smart is a crafty player, and he has certainly figured out the best way to draw fouls on 3-pointers this season. When he curls around a screen and knows a defender is chasing him, he does a good job of halting his momentum earlier than most players would to get off a clean look, causing the defender to run into him as he lets it fly. He’s done it successfully in each of the last two games.

▪ Stevens said before the game that forward Romeo Langford, who is sidelined because of COVID-19 health and safety protocols, is unlikely to join the team on this four-game road trip.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.