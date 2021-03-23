Some non-statistical observations from Red Sox spring training

In two weeks, everything that happened here will be forgotten.

Teams don’t prepare for games the way they do during the season; pitchers are “working on something” half the time; and some of the parks in Florida play like high school fields with the way the wind blows.

But the Red Sox have played 21 games, and I’ve watched all but one of them in person, so that counts for something.

A few decidedly non-statistical observations:

▪ Outfield defense could be an issue for this team. Alex Verdugo belongs in one of the corners, preferably right field, not in center. Hunter Renfroe is a better defender than you might expect but hasn’t played much center in his career and the Sox plan on using him there.

They’re also banking on Franchy Cordero being able to stay on the field. That’s a big risk given his extensive list of injuries at the age of 26.

Marwin Gonzalez is a top-rate utility player, but he’s played 63 percent of his career defensive innings in the infield. I like Kiké Hernández in center field, but they are going to need him at second base.

J.D. Martinez shouldn’t be in the outfield, at least at not very often.

▪ My suspicion is that Alex Cora has known for a while that Matt Barnes will be the closer but has made it a competition with Adam Ottavino so Barnes will be sharp coming out of the gate.

Barnes very much wants to be a closer and has every reason to be motivated as he approaches free agency. Ottavino said he’s fine with being a closer but it’s not something he needs.

▪ Martinez seemed to find something at the plate Tuesday, going 2 for 4 with a two-run double against the Braves.

He’s a guy who works on his swing in pieces and has never been a particularly good spring training hitter. Since joining the Red Sox, he has three homers in 157 Grapefruit League at-bats.

▪ Bobby Dalbec is going to be a player you’ll make sure to pay attention to when he’s up. He has Mike Piazza-like power to the opposite field. He’s not a pull hitter, but when he pulls a ball at Fenway, it’s going to soar way over Lansdowne Street.

Dalbec is going to strike out a ton in April, but he’s done that at every step in the minors, then figured it out. Give him time.

▪ Rafael Devers still needs to prove he can play third base. I don’t think he trusts his hands on short hops yet.

▪ It looks like Hirokazu Sawamura is starting to figure it out. He was giving hitters too much respect in his first few outings, trying to get them to chase. His fastball and splitter are good pitches and he’s challenging hitters now.

His stuff plays, and the Sox should have a solid bullpen with Sawamura joining Barnes, Ottavino, Darwinzon Hernandez, and Josh Taylor as late-inning options.

▪ Matt Andriese is going to be very valuable. With so much uncertainty about the health of pitchers coming off last year, his ability to pitch two or three innings every four days will be huge.

You could see Andriese working innings 5-6-7 to get the ball to Ottavino or 7-8-9 to give the rest of the bullpen a day off. The Sox are scheduled to play 16 days in a row starting April 10, and he’s a candidate to pick up a start then.

▪ Christian Vázquez could be an All-Star. It feels like he’s comfortable with all aspects of his job and playing for Cora will get him going.

▪ The Yankees are in win-now mode and couldn’t put Garrett Whitlock on the 40-man roster to protect him from the Rule 5 draft. He hadn’t pitch since July 2019 and was coming off Tommy John surgery.

The Red Sox are going to benefit. His sinker is not good for a rookie or good for a prospect, it’s just good. Whitlock, who is from Georgia and went to college at Alabama, is folksy on Zoom. But he’s all business on the mound.

▪ If the Sox get into a brawl this season, I’ll bet it’s because Nick Pivetta drills somebody. He’s working hard to fit into a new team and knows this is a chance to start fresh after some rocky times with the Phillies. But there’s an edge there.

▪ As you contemplate the Opening Day roster, be mindful that Chaim Bloom is unlikely to put much, if any, stock in spring training performances. His goal will be to keep as many players as possible under control, whether they’re on the major league roster or at Worcester.

Players without minor league options — Christian Arroyo and Austin Brice — aren’t getting tossed overboard so a marginally better player is on the roster April 1.

The Sox play six of their first nine games against Baltimore. If the last man on the bench and in the bullpen matter, then they’re really in trouble.

▪ Josh Ockimey is going to play in the majors someday, just not for the Red Sox. Ockimey is a 25-year-old first baseman with good power now in his eighth season in the organization.

He’s good enough to be a platoon player for somebody. Ockimey has played a few dozen spring training games over the years and holds his own.





