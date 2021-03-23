Ted Karras up front about return to Patriots, welcomes opportunity to contribute

Karras revealed Tuesday that no plans were in place and he had no buyer’s remorse after learning he would once again be teammates with Andrews.

Incumbent center David Andrews was fielding offers from other clubs, according to league sources, and it seemed inevitable he would be gone. Until he wasn’t. Andrews agreed to a four-year deal to return last Thursday, a day after Karras signed.

When Ted Karras agreed to return to New England on a one-year contract, it was logical to assume he would be penciled in as the center, the position where he’s started 31 games over the last two seasons for the Patriots and Dolphins.

“Nothing is ever promised in this organization,’' Karras said. “Got the opportunity with the contract and I’m going to have to earn any role I get. I’m not going to be slated in anywhere. I’m going to have to fight to contribute on this team.’'

As it turns out, Karras was as excited as anyone at the news that Andrews was staying.

“I’m so happy for David. Great football player. Great friend. Deserves everything. He’s earned everything in this league,’' he said. “I’m really excited to play with him, play next to him, and work toward winning as many games as we can.’'

Karras figures to be in the mix to replace Joe Thuney at left guard while also offering depth at all the interior spots on the line.

“I’m comfortable with anything,’' he said. “I’ll play any position to survive in this league. I’m ready to play whatever and work hard to be a contributor on this team.’'

Karras spent his first four seasons in New England before signing with the Dolphins following the 2019 season. He started all 16 games last season at center in Miami, where he was one of three former Patriots named a captain for Brian Flores’s club. Kyle Van Noy and Elandon Roberts were the others.

A two-time Super Bowl champion in New England, Karras called being a captain “one of the distinct honors of my life.’'

Newton, more receivers join Stidham workouts

Jarrett Stidham has been chronicling his throwing sessions in Southern California with teammates on social media and he was joined Tuesday by fellow quarterback Cam Newton and receivers N’Keal Harry, Nelson Agholor, and Isaiah Zuber. Stidham has previously been throwing with tight ends Hunter Henry, Matt LaCosse, and Devin Asiasi and receivers Jakobi Meyers, Kendrick Bourne, and Kristian Wilkerson. In an Instagram video post, Stidham told players, “Let’s get the newness out of the way this week, you know what I’m saying? That way whenever we go to training camp start we can hit it running.” . . . New defensive tackle Davon Godchaux tweeted a picture signing his contract. Karras gave a glowing review of the former Dolphin. “I got a lot better personally being able to practice against him. A guy that I’m excited to work with again and play with,” he said. “We get along very well, and he works hard, too. He’s going to be a good addition to this team . . . A pair of media sessions were postponed because of a scheduling conflict (Trent Brown) and technical issues (Matthew Judon).

