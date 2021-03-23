Tuesday’s Red Sox spring training report: Bogaerts homers in narrow win over Braves

Breakdown: The Sox averted disaster. With two outs and the bases empty in the bottom of the ninth inning, second baseman Jonathan Arauz bobbled a grounder. Pablo Sandoval followed with a double. With runners at second and third, Kevin McCarthy got Ehire Adrianza on a fly ball to end it. Garrett Richards worked 5⅔ innings for the win. Xander Bogaerts had a three-run homer in the third inning and Kiké Hernández was 3 for 4 with an RBI.

Next: The Sox return to JetBlue Park to face the Orioles for a 6:05 p.m. game on Wednesday. Nate Eovaldi gets the start. The game will be on NESN.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.