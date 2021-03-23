With the Celtics below .500 again, it’s clear this team can’t finish games without a deeper roster

Jayson Tatum was a late scratch with an illness, while Kemba Walker and Tristan Thompson were out for various reasons. So Stevens again dug deep into his bench and the results were mixed.

That quintet couldn’t possibly have captured the confidence of the Celtics faithful. And it didn’t actually play poorly, keeping the margin even until Stevens opted for Jaylen Brown. But it’s also a testament to the Celtics’ roster limitations, especially when they’re shorthanded.

MEMPHIS — Facing an 8-point deficit to begin the fourth quarter against the Grizzlies Monday, Celtics coach Brad Stevens inserted the lineup of Payton Pritchard, Grant Williams, Daniel Theis, Jeff Teague, and Aaron Nesmith.

Advertisement

The Celtics lost, 132-126, in overtime at FedEx Forum because they couldn’t rebound or get defensive stops. It also didn’t help that they missed nine free throws. But it was the roster issues that burned Stevens.

He had nobody to check Jonas Valanciunas, who finished with 19 rebounds (7 offensive). He had the 32-year-old Teague trying to check reigning Rookie of the Year Ja Morant. Teague did a decent job at times; it took 25 shots for Morant to score 29 points, but you never felt comfortable about that matchup.

The Celtics lost on a night when they hit 17 of 35 3-pointers, got a season-high 26 points from Teague and a double-figure scoring game from Grant Williams. The problem is that they are relying on players who are getting fatigued, and they need help.

Brown was not good defensively, as evidenced by Dillon Brooks’s 24-point performance for the Grizzlies. It was 1 point short of his season high and the first time he had scored at least that amount in 20 games. He had been in the midst of a 9-for-39 shooting slump.

Brown was fatigued and he let Brooks use a series of pump-fakes to get his defender out of position and draw fouls. Brown should not let Brooks go for 24 on him.

Advertisement

“I didn’t know JT was out until damn near tipoff,” Brown said. “It’s been a tough decision. I haven’t been as explosive and as athletic as I’d like to be, but that’s not an excuse. I still try to show up for my team and make the right plays.”

Brown is not going to send out a call for help, but saying that he’s not 100 percent pretty much is. The trade deadline is Thursday and the Celtics need to make a move.

They are tied for seventh in the Eastern Conference, one game behind the fourth seed, so there is ample opportunity to salvage this season. Orlando’s Aaron Gordon has been on the Celtics’ radar, but the Magic apparently want to pair shooting guard Evan Fournier and his expiring contract to make the deal more attractive.

The way the Magic see it, if they trade Gordon alone, they likely get little compensation for Fournier. But if they pair the two, they can get more assets and perhaps a player in return. Gordon would help the Celtics because he’s athletic and has the ability to shoot.

Aaron Gordon (center) has been on the Celtics' radar. Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Imagine another strong wing defender on this team. The Celtics lost Monday because they didn’t have anybody to stop players such as Kyle Anderson or Desmond Bane (who will go down as the pick the Celtics essentially gave to the Grizzlies because they didn’t want another first-rounder on the roster). Do you think they could use another young, productive player now?

Advertisement

They lost because they had no one to consistently defend the paint; they allowed a mind-boggling 80 paint points. The Celtics are far worse defensively than they were in years past, and it’s more than just a bad streak. The return of Marcus Smart really isn’t helping the cause. The Celtics need an infusion of talent, someone who can take some pressure off Brown and Tatum.

The Celtics initially thought it could be Walker, but that hasn’t been the case.

If Walker isn’t a shotmaker, then he is really of little use to the club. And so far this season, he hasn’t been a shotmaker. Walker is averaging 14.5 points and shooting 34 percent in losses, meaning he is not being that reliable third scorer the club needs. Gordon would help in that category.

It isn’t fair to rely on Smart to score because you’ll have instances like Monday, when Smart feels like he has to make a big play and then makes a putrid one instead.

With the Celtics down 4 and a minute left in overtime, Smart thought he felt contact from the Grizzlies’ Grayson Allen on his back and decided to launch a 3-pointer to potentially draw a three-shot foul.

Instead, no foul was called (Smart rarely draws that call) and the Celtics were done. If you put Smart in a role where he needs to be one of the team’s primary scorers, these things are going to happen. They come with the Marcus Smart package.

Advertisement

Stevens explained the difference between the Celtics and the Grizzlies:

“Their baskets were very physical. You could feel those runs, and [it] didn’t feel like there was much to stop it. That said, I thought our guys competed. If you’re missing guys like we’re missing Jayson and Kemba, you have to win with a better defense, and I think that’s what we’ve been able to do in the past and we haven’t played that this year.”

So the Celtics got bullied Monday, pushed around by a bigger, stronger team, and Stevens freely admitted there wasn’t much they could do about it. It’s time for reinforcements; time for Danny Ainge to add some muscle and enhance this roster.

Gary Washburn can be reached at gary.washburn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GwashburnGlobe.