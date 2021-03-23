Working together, unbeaten Oliver Ames girls’ volleyball rallies past Sharon

“Instead of relying on someone else, we started to work together a little bit more,” Cunningham said.

Coach Chelsea Cunningham said that after her Tigers dropped the first set against the Eagles, team communication improved and OA rallied to win three straight sets and the match, 3-1.

Once the Oliver Ames girls’ volleyball team got over the hump of not being afraid to make a mistake, everything fell into place in Monday’s Hockomock League matchup against host Sharon.

The Tigers (5-0) dropped the opening set, 22-25, before cruising to a 25-12 win to even things up. OA had no margin for error in the final two sets, however, pulling off consecutive 29-27 victories to stay unbeaten.

Senior Tori Hanley had 12 kills and four blocks for the Tigers and junior Hadley Rhodes had 32 assists.

“She’s running the show,” Cunningham said of Rhodes. “She’s aggressive and when she’s in the front row she’s not afraid to mix it up. She’s a strong server, plays strong defense, she’s a great blocker. She fires up our entire team.”

Senior Sarah Morley had 27 digs and 26 service receptions and junior Amanda Barth had eight aces and kills against Sharon (3-2).

“Their program continues to develop and they challenge us in different ways,” Cunningham said of the Eagles. “They play aggressive, our girls just needed to reset every single time.”

Durfee 3, Bishop Connolly 0 — Emma Rezendes, Saleen Mayatte, Jasmine Caine and Jessy Heniene had four kills apiece for the host Hilltoppers in a nonleague win over the Cougars.

Ipswich 3, Triton 1 — Elizabeth Linkletter had 8 aces, 5 kills and 16 digs and Jillian Gregory notched 15 digs and 14 assists for the Tigers in a Cape Ann League win over the Vikings.

Norwell 3, Carver 0 — Caroline Ryan and Isabella Woodman each had seven aces for the Clippers in a South Shore League win over the Crusaders.

Girls’ soccer

Blue Hills 4, Avon 0 — Senior Tiffani Ewell scored three goals and assisted junior Bella Prisco for the other as the Warriors won their opener of the Fall II season. Senior Kyra Vitarisi posted her first career shutout.



