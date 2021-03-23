fb-pixel Skip to main content

Photos: The scene in Colorado as the shooting unfolded

By Shannon Larson Globe Staff,Updated March 23, 2021, 12:29 a.m.
Shoppers were evacuated from a King Soopers grocery store after a gunman opened fire on Monday in Boulder, Colorado.
Shoppers were evacuated from a King Soopers grocery store after a gunman opened fire on Monday in Boulder, Colorado.Chet Strange/Getty

A shooting at a Colorado supermarket killed 10 people Monday, including a police officer who was the first to respond to the scene, authorities said.

Police arrested a suspect, but didn’t reveal his name or any details about the shooting at an evening news conference where Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold fought back tears.

Investigators had just begun sorting through evidence and witness interviews and didn’t have details on a motive for the shooting at the King Soopers store in Boulder, which is about 25 miles northwest of Denver and home to the University of Colorado, said Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty.

“This is a tragedy and a nightmare for Boulder County,” Dougherty said. “These were people going about their day, doing their shopping. I promise the victims and the people of the state of Colorado that we will secure justice.”

Here are some photos from the scene.

Firefighters saluted as a procession carrying the body of a police officer left King Sooper's grocery store where a gunman opened fire on March 22, 2021 in Boulder, Colorado.
Firefighters saluted as a procession carrying the body of a police officer left King Sooper's grocery store where a gunman opened fire on March 22, 2021 in Boulder, Colorado. Chet Strange/Getty
Police worked on the scene outside of a King Soopers grocery store where 10 people were killed in a shooting on March 22, 2021, in Boulder, Colo.
Police worked on the scene outside of a King Soopers grocery store where 10 people were killed in a shooting on March 22, 2021, in Boulder, Colo.Joe Mahoney
Crime scene investigators walked outside the entrance of the King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado after a mass shooting on March 22, 2021.
Crime scene investigators walked outside the entrance of the King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado after a mass shooting on March 22, 2021.JASON CONNOLLY/AFP via Getty Images
An armored vehicle was parked outside the entrance of the King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado where a mass shooting took place on March 22, 2021.
An armored vehicle was parked outside the entrance of the King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado where a mass shooting took place on March 22, 2021. JASON CONNOLLY/AFP via Getty Images
Law enforcement officials waited to address the media after a mass shooting at the King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado on March 22, 2021.
Law enforcement officials waited to address the media after a mass shooting at the King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado on March 22, 2021.JASON CONNOLLY/AFP via Getty Images
A police officer checked cars in the area after a gunman opened fire at a King Sooper's grocery store on March 22, 2021 in Boulder, Colorado.
A police officer checked cars in the area after a gunman opened fire at a King Sooper's grocery store on March 22, 2021 in Boulder, Colorado. Chet Strange/Getty
SWAT teams advanced through a parking lot as a gunman opened fire at a King Sooper's grocery store on March 22, 2021 in Boulder, Colorado.
SWAT teams advanced through a parking lot as a gunman opened fire at a King Sooper's grocery store on March 22, 2021 in Boulder, Colorado. Chet Strange/Getty
People comforted each other outside of the Boulder King Soopers grocery store after a shooting that killed multiple people in Boulder, Colorado, on March 22, 2021.
People comforted each other outside of the Boulder King Soopers grocery store after a shooting that killed multiple people in Boulder, Colorado, on March 22, 2021. ELIZA EARLE
Safety officials helped people outside of the Boulder King Soopers grocery store after a shooting that killed multiple people in Boulder, Colorado, on March 22, 2021.
Safety officials helped people outside of the Boulder King Soopers grocery store after a shooting that killed multiple people in Boulder, Colorado, on March 22, 2021. ELIZA EARLE
Police officers outside of the Boulder King Soopers grocery store after a shooting that killed multiple people in Boulder, Colorado, on March 22, 2021.
Police officers outside of the Boulder King Soopers grocery store after a shooting that killed multiple people in Boulder, Colorado, on March 22, 2021. ELIZA EARLE
A man and woman kissed near the scene of a mass shooting in a King Soopers grocery store, on March 22, 2021, in Boulder, Colorado.
A man and woman kissed near the scene of a mass shooting in a King Soopers grocery store, on March 22, 2021, in Boulder, Colorado.Hart Van Denburg
A person was loaded onto a stretcher after a gunman opened fire at a King Sooper's Grocery store on March 22, 2021 in Boulder, Colorado.
A person was loaded onto a stretcher after a gunman opened fire at a King Sooper's Grocery store on March 22, 2021 in Boulder, Colorado. Chet Strange/Getty
Healthcare workers walked out of a King Sooper's Grocery store after a gunman opened fire on March 22, 2021 in Boulder, Colorado.
Healthcare workers walked out of a King Sooper's Grocery store after a gunman opened fire on March 22, 2021 in Boulder, Colorado. Chet Strange/Getty
People were led out of a King Soopers grocery store after a shooting in the store, on March 22, 2021, in Boulder, Colorado.
People were led out of a King Soopers grocery store after a shooting in the store, on March 22, 2021, in Boulder, Colorado.Hart Van Denburg
A SWAT team member ran toward a King Soopers grocery store where a gunman opened fire on March 22, 2021 in Boulder, Colorado.
A SWAT team member ran toward a King Soopers grocery store where a gunman opened fire on March 22, 2021 in Boulder, Colorado. Chet Strange/Getty

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.

Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shannonlarson98.