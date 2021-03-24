Arkin’s gone, but ‘Kominsky Method’ still has a lot going for it

“The Kominsky Method” has been a surprise success, unless you somehow think a show about older people getting older and thinking and talking about getting older is a natural hit. The first two seasons revolved around the friendship between Sandy, played by Michael Douglas in a warm, honest performance, and Alan Arkin’s Norman, the grumpier one coping with the loss of his wife. Their bond was tight and ultimately redeeming.

Well, Netflix is bringing the show back for a final six-episode season, and it has announced that it will be available on May 28. That’s great news, as the pandemic has begun to leave us with little new TV. As I’ve noted before, Arkin is not going to be in season 3, but Lisa Edelstein, who plays his daughter, will be. That, of course, makes me think that the writers are going to kill off Norman and show how his loved ones cope — but I know absolutely nothing official.