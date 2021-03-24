Better call anger management. In ‘Nobody,’ Bob Odenkirk plays a very mad dad.

For the first hour or so, you’ll probably be wondering if “Nobody,” a new film arriving in theaters, is a parody of vigilante action movies or the real thing. The star is Bob Odenkirk, which is no help whatsoever — Odenkirk’s the rare performer who can play straight and satiric at the same time, and he has beautifully muddled viewer sympathies over five seasons to date of “Better Call Saul.” “Nobody” ultimately turns out to be a simpler animal than that much-loved AMC series, and a lesser one.

It starts out as a Walter Mitty-esque “worm turns” fantasy. Hutch Mansell (Odenkirk) is the title nonentity, a suburban accountant with a wife (Connie Nielsen) and a son (Gage Monroe) who barely register his existence. Only younger daughter Abby (Paisley Cadorath) is still in his corner after a home invasion during which Hutch gets the drop on the robbers but inexplicably chickens out, losing the respect of everyone up to and including the audience. (That’s the assumption on the part of director Ilya Naishuller and writer Derek Kolstad; I was still too busy figuring out my bearings to go along.)

The news that the robbers took Abby’s charm bracelet flips a switch in Hutch, though, sending him into the big, bad city for payback. It’s during an extended and outrageously choreographed fight sequence on a city bus, in which the hero takes on an entire crew of angry Russian thugs, that it becomes clear that A) at least some of this is intended as comedy; and B) Hutch may not be the nobody he seems.

More than that I cannot say, other than to observe that “Nobody” tries mightily to have its poundcake and eat it too — to be a yahoo bonecruncher while having a little sport with the form — and that it manages to be rudely entertaining without ever becoming convincing. A top level Russian mobster named Yulian (Aleksey Serebryakov) enters the picture, exuding homicidal verve but no real distinctiveness, and the more we learn about Hutch’s backstory, the further “Nobody” caves in to genre cliches. The cast includes the venerable Christopher Lloyd as the hero’s dad, a retired FBI agent, and Wu-Tang clan member RZA as . . . well, I’m not supposed to tell you. But it’s weird. Those two end up with a lot of screen time toward the end while the wife and kids are locked in a basement and then sent out of the movie.

The finale is given over to bombs, booby traps, and bullets as Hutch and company take on what appears to be the entire East Coast chapter of Cosa Moscow while the soundtrack fills with campy Dad Pop hits like “I Gotta Be Me” and “The Impossible Dream.” By this point “Nobody” has opted to smugly celebrate what it kinda sorta spent the first part of the movie subverting, and you’ll either find yourself cheering (if your tastes run to tumescent orgies of automatic gunfire) or feeling vaguely ill (if you’ve scanned the day’s headlines). It’s a shame: Odenkirk begins the movie with a rep as a smart and slippery performer, but by the end of “Nobody,” he could be anybody.

★★

NOBODY

Directed by Ilya Naishuller. Written by Derek Kolstad. Starring Bob Odenkirk, Connie Nielsen, Aleksey Serebryakov, Christopher Lloyd, RZA. Boston theaters, suburbs. 97 minutes. R (strong violence and bloody images, language throughout and brief drug use)

