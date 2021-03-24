Boston’s convention industry is anxious for signs of life as other parts of the economy reopen

The Massachusetts Convention Center Authority is still awaiting its COVID comeback. A year ago, the pandemic wiped events of all shapes and sizes off the quasi-public authority’s calendar. Now, the MCCA is trying to put the pieces back together. The pandemic also prompted it to pause an ambitious plan to redevelop the Hynes and use the proceeds to expand the BCEC, although convention center chief David Gibbons hasn’t given up on it.

But the cavernous Boston Convention & Exhibition Center in South Boston will remain quiet for now. And the throngs at the Hynes Convention Center this spring will be there for COVID-19 vaccinations, not trade shows.

Fans will soon be filing into TD Garden and Fenway Park by the thousands, now that the Baker administration has started the fourth phase of the state’s economic reopening.

The calendar from 2022 onward remains strong, at least at the bigger convention complex in South Boston, with an agenda packed with conferences booked long before the pandemic hit, Gibbons said. This year? It’s slow. How slow remains an open question.

The new state rules that took effect Monday allow large sports venues such as TD Garden and Fenway to use up to 12 percent of their regular seating capacity. Meanwhile, indoor meetings are capped at 100 people, or 60 in Boston because of the city’s more stringent rules.

The South Boston convention center still has a handful of events under contract for June and on the books in July — including at least two that were pushed out from earlier dates this year. Those can’t happen under the current rules. But Gibbons remains hopeful that state officials will further loosen restrictions on indoor events in the coming weeks. A decline in COVID-19 rates and a successful vaccination rollout would be likely to play key roles.

“We assume the rules are going to be somewhat lighter come June and July, when we have shows booked,” Gibbons said.

Gibbons had once been trying to get the MCCA as close to break-even as possible. But the pandemic changed the math. For this fiscal year and next, the authority is likely to draw $28 million, or close to it, from the state’s convention center fund, the maximum allowed by law. (The fund itself is backed by tourism taxes such as those on hotel stays and cab rides.)

Meanwhile, the MCCA has had to get creative about finding some modest revenue sources. Berklee College of Music is renting space at the Hynes for classes, while a private elementary school in the Back Bay just wrapped up a temporary stay there. At the BCEC, ancillary uses have included hosting civil service exams for the Boston Police Department, while the vast parking lot out back became a staging area for film crews with the Netflix movie “Don’t Look Up,” starring Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio.

The first events inside the BCEC could include those for the Massachusetts Dental Society and the American Association of Orthodontists in June. The Heart Rhythm Society and the Seafood Expo North America are scheduled for July.

Gibbons is typically balking at any outright cancellation requests for events scheduled out further than six months. Instead, he said the MCCA is negotiating with a number of event organizers about downsizing the shows.

Many conferences are shifting to a “hybrid” model, a mix of in-person and virtual attendance, mirroring the back-to-the-office approach that’s all the rage these days.

“I don’t think anybody, for the first 36 months, is going to be at full steam, and we have to recognize that,” Gibbons said.

The ripple effects are being felt far beyond the walls of the MCCA’s two convention facilities in Boston. The city’s hotel sector will continue to struggle without these big events to pack the rooms. Sebastian Colella, at the hotel consultancy Pinnacle Advisory Group, said the state’s easing of indoor gathering rules could provide some confidence to executives who wonder about the safety of smaller meetings.

But a meaningful increase in corporate demand isn’t expected until summer, and it may not happen for another year, he said. Just how bad is it out there? Pinnacle’s numbers show the average occupancy rate for Boston and Cambridge hotels was 20.5 percent last month, down from 72.5 percent a year earlier.

Then there’s the much-discussed Hynes redevelopment, to use the proceeds for a $500 million expansion of the BCEC. Gibbons was already starting to market the Hynes property before COVID-19 hit. He also needs state legislation to redevelop it — a bill that ran into some resistance from lawmakers who represent the Back Bay. Plans were put on hold during the pandemic, and it’s unclear when they’ll restart.

Gibbons still believes in the project. The BCEC needs more room to make it easier for conventions to be set up and taken down without getting in the way of each other, he said, and the Hynes is outdated.

Among those expressing concern: the Back Bay Association. The business group could be supportive of a Hynes divestiture, president Meg Mainzer-Cohen said, if the redevelopment includes at least 150,000 square feet of meeting space.

“We continue to believe in the long term that having meeting space is important for the Back Bay,” Mainzer-Cohen said.

Senator Nick Collins, a Democrat from South Boston who had cosponsored the original legislation, said he remains supportive of a BCEC expansion. “We need to be bold about how we leverage state assets and public spending to ensure that our economic rebirth here in Boston and across the Commonwealth is robust,” Collins said.

Gibbons said he is finally seeing signs of life in the convention industry, pointing to the success of the largest trade show in the United States since COVID hit, a quickly assembled fashion industry conference in Orlando last month. Videoconferences might work for one-on-one meetings, he said, but they can’t replace the power of a congregation.

“The magic of a trade show is often the person you didn’t expect to meet, the product you discover on a side aisle, the camaraderie,” Gibbons said. “There’s this huge human desire to meet, and that’s not going to change.”

Jon Chesto can be reached at jon.chesto@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jonchesto.