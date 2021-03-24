Former Operation Warp Speed head fired from company board over sexual harassment allegations

Slaoui, the former chief scientific adviser to the US program Operation Warp Speed, couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

An investigation of Slaoui’s conduct substantiated allegations of harassment and inappropriate behavior and is ongoing, according to Glaxo, which is majority shareholder of the company, Galvani Bioelectronics.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc fired former US vaccine czar Moncef Slaoui as chairman of a company it controls after an internal investigation found he sexually harassed an employee several years ago.

At Warp Speed, the 61-year-old immunologist steered the deployment of Covid-19 vaccines and therapies, helping secure hundreds of millions of doses from a range of developers. Before that, he spent more than three decades working in the pharmaceutical industry, including as chairman of Glaxo’s research and development, and the head of its vaccine program. Following his retirement from the U.K. drugmaker, he joined the venture capital firm Medicxi as a partner.

Advertisement

“Slaoui’s behaviors represent an abuse of his leadership position and violate our company policies, our values and our commitment to trust,” Emma Walmsley, Glaxo’s chief executive officer, wrote in a letter to employees.

“I am shocked and angry about all of this, but I’m resolute,” she continued. “I want to be clear that sexual harassment is strictly prohibited and will not be tolerated. Abuse of leadership position, in any form, will not be tolerated.”

The termination follows the receipt of a letter in February containing allegations of sexual harassment and inappropriate conduct toward an employee of Glaxo, which occurred several years ago when Slaoui still worked there. Glaxo said it immediately started an investigation with a law firm, overseen by the board.

Slaoui, a Belgian-American scientist who now resides in Philadelphia, resigned from Operation Warp Speed at the request of the Biden administration. He has continued to opine on the global vaccine roll-out on panels and in interviews however, and has advised European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. He was born in Morocco and holds a PhD in molecular biology and immunology.

Advertisement

Another pharma industry giant recently took swift action over office conduct. The company, Eli Lilly & Co., said in February that financial chief Joshua Smiley had resigned and would leave after the drugmaker became aware he was involved in an inappropriate personal relationship with an employee.

Slaoui in February became chief scientific officer and adviser to Centessa Pharmaceuticals, a coalition of 10 closely held biotechnology subsidiaries launched by Medicxi. A representative for Centessa and Medicxi didn’t immediately return a request for comment.