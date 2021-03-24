Hong Kong suspends Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines over packaging defects

HONG KONG — Hong Kong suspended vaccinations using Pfizer-BioNTech shots Wednesday after they were informed by distributor Fosun PHARMA that one batch had defective bottle lids.

The suspension was immediate while Fosun PHARMA and BioNTech, the German company which created the vaccine with American pharmaceutical firm Pfizer, investigate the matter, according to a statement by the Hong Kong government.

BioNTech and Fosun PHARMA have not found any reason to believe the product is unsafe, according to the statement. However, vaccinations will be halted as a preventive and safety measure.