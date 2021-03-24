John Hancock offers customers rewards for getting vaccinated

John Hancock is offering customers an incentive to get their COVID-19 vaccinations: About 100,000 life insurance customers who participate in the company’s Vitality program will be awarded with 400 “Vitality Points” for getting vaccinated. Participants in the program earn points toward a range of discounts and benefits from registering a variety of healthy activities with the company, including exercise and good nutrition. The Boston-based insurer, a subsidiary of Manulife Financial Corp., plans to send out a series of communications to spur Vitality members to get their shots. — JON CHESTO

PUBLISHING

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt adds to board of directors

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has expanded its board of directors to add Jean-Claude Brizard, chief executive of education nonprofit Digital Promise, to the board. Before taking over at the California headquarters of Digital Promise earlier this year, Brizard was a deputy director at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, where he focused on the foundation’s educational efforts. Brizard is also a former chief executive of the Chicago public school system, and a former superintendent of the Rochester, N.Y. school system. The Boston-based publishing company is expanding its board from nine to 10 members to accommodate Brizard’s arrival. “With his extensive experience in the K-12 space and as a former educator, we look forward to the valuable perspective Jean-Claude will bring to HMH’s strategy and success,” board chairman Larry Fish said. — JON CHESTO

SOCIAL MEDIA

A new outside report found that Facebook has allowed groups — many tied to QAnon, boogaloo, and militia movements — to glorify violence during the 2020 election and in the weeks leading up to the deadly riots on the US Capitol in January. Avaaz, a nonprofit advocacy group that says it seeks to protect democracies from misinformation, identified 267 pages and groups on Facebook that it says spread violence-glorifying material in the heat of the 2020 election to a combined following of 32 million users. More than two-thirds of the groups and pages had names that aligned with several domestic extremist movements, the report found. The first, boogaloo, promotes a second US civil war and the breakdown of modern society. The second is the QAnon conspiracy, which claims that Donald Trump is waging a secret battle against the “deep state” and a sect of powerful Satan-worshipping pedophiles who dominate Hollywood, big business, the media, and government. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

TRANSPORTATION

NTSB wants more oversight of air tour operators

Federal safety officials are making another push for stricter oversight of air tour operators and hot-air balloon rides after several deadly crashes in recent years. The National Transportation Safety Board on Tuesday asked the Federal Aviation Administration to raise safety requirements for the passenger-carrying operations, which fall under less restrictive regulations than airlines do for things such as pilot training and maintenance. Some airplane and helicopter tours operate under rules for “general aviation,” a category that mostly covers private planes not used to carry paying passengers. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

WORKPLACE

Prince Harry joins employee coaching and mental health firm

Prince Harry has joined the corporate world as employee coaching and mental health firm BetterUp Inc.’s chief impact officer. Financial terms of his employment were undisclosed. BetterUp, based in San Francisco, works with employees from companies including Mars, AB InBev, and LinkedIn on coaching and mental health services. BetterUp CEO Alexi Robichaux said the Duke of Sussex is a good fit for the company because of “his model of inspiration and impact through action.” Robichaux cited Harry’s efforts founding the Invictus Games, which gives sick and injured military personnel and veterans the opportunity to compete in sports, and founding Sentebale, an Africa-based charity supporting young people affected by HIV. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

SOCIAL MEDIA

Microsoft in talks to buy Discord

Discord, a social media company popular with gamers, has held deal talks with Microsoft for a transaction that could top $10 billion, according to people briefed on the situation. The talks were preliminary and no deal is imminent, said one of the people, who declined to be identified because the discussions are confidential. The talks have taken place as video gaming has boomed in the pandemic and as Microsoft, one of the world’s most valuable tech companies, has bolstered its gaming business with deal making. Many of Microsoft’s acquisitions in recent years have focused on online communities, such as its purchases of LinkedIn, GitHub, and the gaming developer that created Minecraft. — NEW YORK TIMES

MOVIE THEATERS

Regal Cinemas to reopen theaters next month

Cineworld, the parent company of the US movie theater chain Regal Cinemas, announced Tuesday that it would reopen its cinemas in the United States in April and in Britain in May as those countries ease lockdown restrictions. Regal Cinemas is the second-largest theater chain in the United States, after AMC Theaters. The announcement by Cineworld comes six months after movie chains were forced to shut down across the United States and Britain in October in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus. — NEW YORK TIMES

REAL ESTATE

Home sales plummeted in February

Sales of new homes plunged 18.2 percent in February as severe winter weather in many parts of the country and a lack of supply took a toll on the housing industry. Sales of single-family homes dropped to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 775,000 last month, the Commerce Department reported Tuesday, the slowest sales pace since May of last year. The median price of a new home sold in February was $349,400, up 5.3 percent from a year ago. Severe winter storms also had an impact on the sale of existing homes, which declined 6.5 percent in February to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 6.22 million units. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

AUTOMOTIVE

Owners of diesel Ram trucks told to park them outside because of risk of engine fires

The company that makes heavy-duty diesel Ram trucks is telling some owners to park them outdoors due to the risk of an engine fire. Fiat Chrysler, now part of Stellantis, is recalling just over 20,000 of the trucks mainly in the United States and Canada. The company says the 2021 pickup and chassis cab trucks have heater electrical relays that can short, overheat, and in rare cases cause fires. The fires can start even if the engines are turned off. The recall is expected to start April 30. Owners can call the company’s customer service line at (800) 853-1403 or check to see if their truck has been recalled at https://www.nhtsa.gov/recalls. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

INSURANCE

Hartford rejects takeover bid from Chubb

Hartford Financial Services Group has rejected a $23 billion takeover proposal from Chubb Ltd., putting pressure on Evan Greenberg to sweeten the offer as he seeks to further beef up his sprawling insurer. Chubb had offered $65 a share for the Connecticut-based insurer, disclosing the proposal on March 18 after an earlier Bloomberg News report. Hartford had confirmed that its board was reviewing the offer. The rejection complicates the pursuit of Hartford by Greenberg, Chubb’s chief executive officer. The purchase would help his company expand in the market for small-business coverage and add a fund manager and employee-benefits operation. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

