Jay Peak, a mountain with soul

Jay’s spirit lies in its terrain, not amenities, which are admittedly fine. But in COVID times, when bellhops and luggage carts are absent, Jay’s culture and spirit persevere. After all, that’s why people flock to this seemingly far away place. Three-hundred and fifty inches of fluff, steeps, and matchstick forests draw powder lovers of all stripes to its slopes. Generations of skiers revere this place as their home base, as demonstrated by success of their Staycation program for remote workers, complete with season passes, and commitment to never missing a day of sliding under the meteorological phenomenon termed the “Jay cloud” that keeps this place reliably blanketed.

In 2010, I was heading south from Montreal on New Year’s Day when a tour bus flipped in front of my truck, leaving me, a doctor, to handle a mass casualty incident alone for an hour. Whipped, I pulled into Jay for my first time, in a storm. I stayed at the dank, old Hotel Jay, which was razed days later. It was replaced with opulent digs, a colossal indoor waterpark, and hundreds of beds. But above the fine sheets and dining, the best, least gentrified steeps still dripped from the triple summit. Like they do today.

A ski holiday in COVID times takes a modicum of understanding. The price is the same, amenities are fewer. I’ve been to Jay many times, tipped many bellhops, and enjoyed its many offerings. But when the virus changes things, stripping away the glamour and ease of travel, leaving you to carry your own bags to the room, Jay remains the same. This is apparent the second you board the lift.

Darcie Reed enjoys a fresh blanket of snow in Jay's idyllic Vertigo glade. Brian Irwin For The Boston Globe

It can be a windy place. With a summit rising more than 2,100 feet above the base, harboring channels and tunnels that can thrash you on your way up the lift, you’re blessed on a bluebird day. I’ve had many at Jay, but that’s not when the snow’s good. It’s when you’re inside the Ping-Pong ball, with low visibility, and you drop into the trees for a magical slide, you really connect with its ribs, spines, and bellies of forgiving snow that you’ll really understand the nature of the hill.

This is a skier’s mountain. There’s a reason Jay’s dedicated tribe follows, weather be damned. Their trails are pure and logical: precise fall-lines wind among the mountain’s natural features, groomers are abundant and enjoyable, and kids and families cut their teeth on Jay’s intermediate paths. But this is a skier’s hill. And when it snows big, some skiers go big, dropping cliffs and threading pines on their way back to the base, where the history of Jay rests, respectfully, in wait.

The old Jay tram car (the new one is not only idyllic, but is one of the only trams in the east) is now a walk-up ramen bar. The vestiges of the old Hotel Jay live on, the last relic building harboring their picturesque general store. Otherwise, most of the current base village is modern, but seems to be unnoticed in these times by most. It became apparent that people were here not to relax, but to ski what is arguably the best terrain in the eastern United States.

In 2020, when COVID hit, Jay opened with a no-ticket reservation system. Unheralded in the industry in this time, it was made possible by Jay’s geographic position: close to the Canadian border, which is currently closed. Jay gets almost half of its visitors from Canada. Without them, there’s a paucity of visitors, leaving plenty of powder for all. According to JJ Toland, director of communications and events, Jay has “geographic armor.”

“COVID’s here,” Tolland said. “But the mountain hasn’t changed. It keeps its soul.”

Soul is why people flock to Jay. People come here because it simply skis differently. It feels different. Special. Skiing provides a feeling of looseness that we don’t have in our everyday lives. That feeling of freedom and challenge is etched in Jay’s slopes.

The Pump House Indoor Waterpark at Jay Peak. AP/Associated Press

On my last day a few weeks ago, I awoke to a wind hold on the Tram, forcing us up another route to the resort’s next highest point. My partner and I donned goggles and the obligatory face mask and looked the downstream winds in the teeth as we unloaded Bonaventure Quad. We wound over sheets of ice, and fell away into a magical land of stunted pines, deep snow, and no noise save for our jeers and the hiss of snow under our feet. As we bounced down Vertigo, an enchanted Bavarian-like forest, giggling like little schoolchildren through the conifers, a sense of freedom released within.

If you go . . .

Hotel Jay ski and stay packages from $394 for two people. Condo and lodging at the Tram Haus Lodge also available. Jay has 16 dining options, from fine dining to cafeterias. Reservations required. Waterpark passes from $40/day. Reservations required. Capacity limited to 75 guests per half-day. As always, check for updated COVID restrictions before you go.

