Solve real-life problems at the Museum of Science, get married in a hot-air balloon, and read about women explorers

Learn how to design solutions to real-life problems — just like engineers and computer scientists do — in a fun, hands-on exhibit at the Museum of Science, Boston, Engineering Design Workshop, Powered by MathWorks. This new permanent exhibit, which opened this week, includes interactive stations where you can design, build, and test devices in a digital setting: Create a sorting machine that collects balls based on their different properties or build a diver and challenge it to make the biggest or smallest splash in virtual water. Two new areas teach young kids foundational engineering skills, such as testing, measuring, planning, and predicting, in a lively and engaging way. Also hear stories about engineering professionals involved in art, nature, sports, health, and other disciplines. Entry included with regular museum admission; reserve tickets in advance. 617-723-2500, www.mos.org

Get ready for hiking and mountain biking season by scooping up the new Pico KA All Seasons Pass. Lisa Thuot

Grab Killington-Pico passes now

Get ready for hiking and mountain biking season by scooping up the new Pico KA All Seasons Pass. This pass provides unlimited spring skiing at Pico Resort until the lifts stop for the season, four days of lift access at Killington Resort during the 2021-22 season, and unlimited summer access to Killington’s bike park, golf course, scenic gondola rides, and Adventure Center. Other perks: access to Bring a Friend tickets, and discounts for on-mountain lodging and at the snow sports school and Pico Fitness Center. Or go for Killington’s Beast 365 All Seasons Pass, which includes winter lift access to Killington, Pico, and 40 other Ikon Base Pass resorts, plus unlimited summer access to Killington, three free bike rentals, and discounts. Rates through June 24 (increasing thereafter) for Pico KA $660 for ages 7-18 to $900 for ages 19-64; Beast 365 $1,056 ages 7-18 to $1,440 ages 19-64. www.killington.com

Join renowned Antarctic explorers, climate change leaders, and up to 130 other adventurers on a 12-day expedition bound for the southernmost continent.

THERE

Expedition to save the earth

Join renowned Antarctic explorers, climate change leaders, and up to 130 other adventurers on a 12-day expedition bound for the southernmost continent. The 2041 ClimateForce Antarctica Expedition, departing Nov. 3, will serve as a floating climate change learning lab aboard the Ocean Atlantic. Leading the adventure will be Robert Swan, the first person to walk to the North and South poles, and his son Barney Swan, the first person to trek to the South Pole powered by renewable energy. The trip departs Ushuaia, Argentina, and stops in Crystal Sound, Fish Islands, and Deception Island, an old whaling center and home to ancient volcanic formations. Passengers will explore Antarctica’s rugged landscape, ride Zodiac boats to cruise waters that are home to whales and penguins, and have a chance to jump into the frigid ocean during a polar plunge. Rates start at $16,250 per person. explorerspassage.com

The Foundry Hotel in Asheville, N.C., has joined forces with Asheville Hot Air Balloons to create a Get Married in a Hot Air Balloon Package.

Get married in a balloon

Say “I do” while 6,000 feet above ground and surrounded by those you love during a unique hot-air balloon wedding celebration. The Foundry Hotel in Asheville, N.C., has joined forces with Asheville Hot Air Balloons to create a Get Married in a Hot Air Balloon Package. The spacious balloon can hold your nearest and dearest with up to 16 friends and family members — and even a solo violinist. Then enjoy a land-based celebration at The Foundry Hotel. The package includes a guest-room block at the hotel and a suite for the newlyweds, champagne upon arrival, a chocolate welcome gift for wedding guests, and a reception that can be customized to add a virtual ceremony with champagne toast for those who don’t hop in the balloon, transportation to and from the ballooning site, and wedding planning and services. Rates start at $6,000. 828-552-8545, foundryasheville.com

EVERYWHERE

Keep track of valuables

Hook Invoxia’s Cellular GPS Tracker onto your bike, motorcycle, or scooter — or toss it in your car or suitcase — so you can keep track of your precious valuables in case something goes missing. This slim, unassuming device has built-in technology that lets it connect to 4G LTE-M cell networks nationwide. Download the Invoxia GPS app and sync your smartphone to the tracker using Bluetooth, then monitor the tracker wherever it goes. Use the app to set up safe zones (home, work, or school, for instance) and geographical boundaries so you can get notified when your device enters and leaves these geofenced areas. The app also alerts you if it detects tampering or “significant movement” that suggests theft. Receive tracker location updates every 5-7 minutes to 30-32 minutes. The tracker comes with a one-year data plan (it’s $39.90 per year thereafter). $129. www.invoxia.com/us/gps-tracker

Jayne Zanglein’s new book “The Girl Explorers: The Untold Story of the Globetrotting Women Who Trekked, Flew, and Fought Their Way Around the World.”

Inspirational tales about female adventurers

Wrap up Women’s History Month by reading Jayne Zanglein’s new book “The Girl Explorers: The Untold Story of the Globetrotting Women Who Trekked, Flew, and Fought Their Way Around the World.” The book, published by Sourcebooks this month, includes inspiring stories of the bold and gutsy women who founded the Society of Woman Geographers in 1925 — a response to being excluded from the male-only Explorers Club. Follow the tales and adventures of Amelia Earhart, Annie Peck, Margaret Mead, and other lesser-known women who were often overlooked for their monumental achievements and excluded from history books. The book lingers on the club’s inner-workings and its members’ personal issues, but still takes readers on epic adventures around the world that will inspire generations to come. It also highlights the critical role these often-rebellious women played in supporting the suffrage movement and human rights. $25.99. www.thegirlexplorers.com

KARI BODNARCHUK

Kari Bodnarchuk can be reached at travelwriter@karib.us.