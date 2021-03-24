Two Mass. beach towns beat out most East Coast waterfronts on a new Conde Nast list

Warmer days and the hope of more vaccines have us thinking (cautiously) of summer and some time on the water.

In Massachusetts, we don’t have to go far to visit a couple of the top seaside spots, according to a new Conde Nast Traveler list of the 10 best beach towns on the East Coast.

Rockport makes the magazine’s 10 best list, with its scenic waterfront views, picturesque streets, and stunning Halibut Point State Park. Now that the weather’s slowly improving, you can make a day (or weekend) of it, soaking up the sea air and posting beachy photos to Instagram. Check out Motif Number 1, the iconic red fishing shack at the end of Bradley Wharf, as well as the twin lighthouses on Thacher Island not far offshore. Rockport is only 30 miles from Boston (more like 40 if you’re driving), but it feels like a world away.