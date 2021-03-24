Does it matter if one spouse doesn’t wear a wedding ring?

How important are wedding rings? I want to wear one, my partner doesn’t. I’m American and he moved to the US as an adult from a country where wedding rings aren’t standard. The men in his family seem happily married yet do not wear wedding rings. It’s pretty important to me; it’s a sweet, daily reminder of that commitment made to each other. I also understand committing to wear a piece of jewelry for the rest of his life and committing to love and respect me can be two totally separate things. (Of course I care more about the latter!)

Should I yield here and say I’m OK with both of us skipping the rings? (Won’t it be weird if only I get a ring at the ceremony?) Is it a compromise to exchange rings at the wedding and have him wear his, say, on special occasions? If we decide later to get him a ring, it won’t hold the same meaning if it’s not exchanged on the wedding day. I sense compromise is the best route forward, I just don’t want to give in too much on this and regret it later! Will I feel alone if I’m the only one wearing a ring? Or am I ascribing too much meaning to a piece of jewelry?

— Rings

A. A couple’s traditions and symbols don’t have to match. You can wear a ring with pride and it won’t mean less because his fingers are bare. The two of you can show off the same big love in different ways, I swear.

Couples do many things during wedding ceremonies that are important to them, but aren’t repeated daily for the rest of their lives. Couples don’t have a big dance every night. They don’t restate their vows before dinner. An exchange of rings (or the gift of one ring) on your wedding day can be a huge gesture, one that matters to him but doesn’t result in a lifetime accessory. You can wear your ring forever because you want to. (I wouldn’t ask him to wear jewelry at important events. It’s just not his thing.)

Your marriage is going to involve so many traditions and rituals that you haven’t even started yet. The wedding will always be an important memory, but I don’t think you’ll be wishing for ceremony do-overs as your goals and accessories change. Also, do you know how many people straight-up lose their wedding rings? It doesn’t mean much about the marriage.

Figure out what you want for the ceremony (together), and accept that you’ll show your commitment in different ways after the party is over. Wear a ring with pride, and know that with or without it, you’re both celebrating the same bond.

— Meredith

READERS RESPOND

If he doesn’t want a ring, he doesn’t want a ring. I personally would not push the issue. LEFTYLUCY7

Is it him wearing the ring you’re concerned about? Or is [it] that if he DOESN’T wear one, other women might express interest in him? You need to figure that out. If I’m right, you need to make sure you trust him — before you walk down that aisle. GDCATCH

This is exactly it, I think. She wants him to broadcast that he’s “taken.” HOLLYIVY

My mom wears a ring, my dad does not. They’ve been happily married for 60 years. PHATALISTIC