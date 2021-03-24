Following current events can be upsetting. Is it OK to stop paying attention?

Sometimes the news upsets me. Is it OK not to know what’s going on in the world/my country?

H.B. / Somerville

It is, actually — within reason and with a whole lot of qualifications. Let’s break it down.

Morality is about how we treat other people, the effect we have on the world around us. None of us asked to be invited to this zany party called life, but, as long as we’re here, we should make friends, clean up after ourselves, and tend to the sick or lonely as best we can. Agreed? From this perspective, staying abreast of current events — like staying in shape — is not an inherently virtuous action. These aren’t things you do to make the party better, they’re things you do so that you’ll be able to make the party better. So when consuming news interferes with your ability to take meaningful action in the world, stop.

Does that feel heretical (especially from someone writing for a newspaper’s magazine), this idea that there’s no particular goodness attached to following the news? Most of us travel in circles in which consuming and formulating opinions about national news on a daily basis is an unquestioned social norm. But reading, watching, and listening to the news is not the same thing as engaging with people and institutions. Debating politics isn’t doing politics — it only gets your heart and cortisol rates up as if it were. (Tufts political scientist Eitan Hersh authored a compelling argument about this in his book Politics Is for Power. I’m sure his advice is excellent, too, but the pandemic is for puny attention spans and I’ve only read an excerpt.)

I lightly underhand-toss you the challenge, then, of re-engineering your news consumption to be both less distressing and more productive. Set a hard boundary or two. A weekly “news sabbath” or a no-Twitter or no-British-royals rule can give you practice reclaiming mental real estate and taking a more proactive approach to the media.

Then take some time to reconnect with your values and skills. What is most important to you? Where can you — with your unique set of skills, relationships, experiences — do the most good? What’s your personal mission in life? Got it? Good. Now, what do you need to know to carry out that mission? That’s what should primarily drive your media consumption. It may mean more city council and less CNN, more professional journals and fewer op-ed pages. It will almost certainly mean diving deep on one or two topics and not doing much on others beyond researching where to put your vote and dollars.

In short, pay a whole lot less attention to stuff you can’t do anything about, and a whole lot more to stuff you can. Trying to take in all new developments on all fronts every morning can prompt so many cycles of “I should do something about that — but I can’t!” that a person can develop learned helplessness before a second cup of coffee.

