Lawn care for the lazy: Turns out being eco-friendly can be the easy way

The stuff doesn’t have much upside. Is it durable? Nope. Does it easily spawn if uncontrolled? You bet. But it technically is a grass and it’s the only consistently green part of my lawn. I also think it’s been made to feel unpretty, so from now on, I’ll call it applegrass.

Officially it’s spring. Officially, that means nothing in New England, but I’ll hedge and say, “See ya winter.” I won’t miss you. I never do, although I cry for only one reason when warm temperatures take the snow away: I lose the blanket covering up my lawn, or more accurately, the place where a lawn should be. It’s scraggly. You can see dirt. And then there’s crabgrass, like, everywhere.

I know I should care more than I do. I enter each spring believing that this is the year I’ll consistently water. I start out strong. Day One . . . Day Two. By Day Three, I’m moving the sprinkler less and banking on wind. Day Four, I forget. Day Five, I’m praying for rain. The last week of August, I cram. This has yet to be a winning strategy.

I actually enjoy some lawn care. Weeding gives me an atypical sense of accomplishment and an excuse to ask my wife for a back rub (she declines). Mowing isn’t bad, and I can work an edger. By that I mean, after three years of owning one, I still don’t know exactly where it’s going to trim or how to rotate the head in under 10 minutes. But backyards are meant for fumbling about, chipping latticework and hiding from ridicule.

The problem is that I live next to two guys with emerald turfs. Mine is letting them down. They don’t say it, but I can tell by the way that they don’t say it, and I want to be a good neighbor, which I am in my limited way. I don’t let my recycling barrels (yes, plural) roll into the street and I don’t host late-night cornhole games with a Doobie Brothers soundtrack. Those moves have kept my name out of the police blotter, but they’re low level. The lawn doesn’t hide. It’s the welcome mat before the welcome mat, and this one is singing “Takin’ It to the Streets” off-key and way too loudly. I should be embarrassed.

But . . . forget that. It’s a decent tune. I also don’t want to do certain things, like use herbicides. I don’t care how nontoxic they claim to be. They’re chemicals that can run off into the water supply, not dessert toppings.

Besides, my hands-off technique has allowed clover to bloom and bunnies love that stuff. It’s like lollipops for them, said the nice lady at the garden store. Bees love it too, and they make great pollinators and honey that comes in a bottle that looks like a bear. And who doesn’t feel happy with thoughts of bunnies, lollipops, or honey that comes in a bottle that looks like a bear? People against adorableness, that’s who.

I also don’t want to spend the water. The general guideline is that a lawn needs 1 inch per week. That’s about 20 minutes a day over three days. This is a lot of math for a writer to do, but, for my house, that works out to 1,100 gallons, equal to taking 37 baths in the tub.

I thought it was an either-or proposition, but then again, I don’t know anything. Jason D. Lanier, turf specialist at UMass Extension, does and he says people tend to over-tend their lawns, with too much fertilizer and water. None of it’s required.

You can have one that performs well and needs essentially zero watering. I think I could maintain that. The trade-off is that the grass will be brown — alive, yes, but brown. I’m good with that as well. He adds that grass wants to be brown at the peak of summer. Going dormant is a survival thing. As he says, the lawn is looking to sleep. As I say, throwing water on something sleeping is akin to hazing.

But here’s the pivotal part: There needs to be actual grass to go dormant. My applegrass doesn’t count. It looks decent in the summer because it thrives in heat, but because the roots don’t go down far enough, Lanier says, cold weather and a three-tooth rake will take it out.

There’s an eventual price to doing nothing. There’s erosion, runoff, and I’ll have a dust bowl ringing my house, which when it rains will become mud, and then, of course, my two kids will want to play in it, meaning we’ll have to wash them three times a day. In one week, that’s 42 baths. So much for the water savings.

There are options, Lanier says, but getting to lazy status takes — ugh — prep work. Lanier recommends a few things: I should test my soil for its pH. Great, first math, now science for the history major, but luckily you can send a sample to places, UMass being one. The test will assess nutrient levels, organic matter, and the pH. Things can’t be too acidic and New England dirt is typically that way.

After that, it’s picking something sensible, like a fine fescue that is dense and low-to-no maintenance. Even better, the ideal time to seed isn’t until Labor Day. My current “lawn” lives, so to speak, for at least five months, giving me time to think if I want to do all of this. I might, but I probably won’t.

If you have an issue with any of this, save your letters, you bunny, lollipop, honey bear haters. And if you want to convince me otherwise or just mock me, stop by and give it your best shot. But please tread lightly or you’re gonna ruin the applegrass.

Steve Calechman is a freelance writer on the North Shore. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.



