Make-ahead recipes for Easter brunch

For an Easter brunch with make-ahead convenience, we created a menu that takes inspiration from chefs who’ve turned some standards on their head. The mix-and-match formula to savory bread pudding at San Francisco’s Tartine Bakery makes it nearly impossible to mess up. Branch Line restaurant in Watertown takes the acid out of the dressing for an avocado salad with pickled mustard seeds. And The Beatrice Inn in New York adds tang to its iconic cheesecake with goat cheese balanced with a pepper graham cracker crust.

Makes 12 servings

For this hearty, savory bread pudding, we took inspiration from a recipe in Tartine by Elisabeth Prueitt and Chad Robertson. Make sure to use crusty bread with a rustic, sturdy crumb; a soft, yielding loaf will lead to a soggy, dense pudding. The egg-soaked bread mixture must stand for at least an hour (or up to 24 hours) before baking, so this dish offers make-ahead convenience. We prefer the flavor of the pudding made with chicken broth, but to make it vegetarian, use vegetable broth. Serve it warm for brunch, as a hearty side to a roast, or as a main with a simple leafy salad.

Leave the crust on the bread; the crust bakes up with a chewiness that adds nice textural contrast to the pudding. And be sure to use the full amount of oil for coating the baking dish; 3 tablespoons may seem excessive but it helps the bottom crust bake up browned and crisp.

1 1-pound loaf crusty white bread, cut into 1-inch pieces (about 12 cups)

9 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil, divided

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

1½ pounds cremini mushrooms, trimmed and thinly sliced

1 medium yellow onion, finely chopped

6 medium garlic cloves, minced

1 cup dry white wine

¼ cup finely chopped fresh tarragon

8 ounces shredded Gruyère cheese (2 cups)

10 large eggs

3 cups low-sodium chicken broth

1 cup heavy cream

¼ cup whole-grain mustard

Heat the oven to 350 degrees with a rack in the middle position. In a large bowl, toss the bread with 3 tablespoons oil and 1 teaspoon salt. Distribute the bread in an even layer on a rimmed baking sheet; reserve the bowl. Bake until light golden brown, about 20 minutes, stirring once halfway through. Let cool on the baking sheet.

Meanwhile, in a 12-inch skillet over medium-high heat, add 3 tablespoons of the remaining oil and heat until shimmering. Add the mushrooms, onion, garlic, and 1 teaspoon each salt and pepper, then stir; the skillet will be very full. Cover and cook, stirring occasionally, until the mushrooms have released their moisture, about 3 minutes. Uncover and cook, stirring occasionally, until the moisture has evaporated and the mushrooms begin to sizzle, 5 to 7 minutes. Add the wine and cook, scraping up any browned bits, until the pan is dry, 5 to 7 minutes. Stir in the tarragon. Remove the skillet from the heat.

Coat a 9-by-13-inch baking dish with the remaining 3 tablespoons of oil. To the reserved bowl, add the toasted bread and the mushroom mixture; toss to combine. Transfer to the prepared baking dish and distribute in an even layer; reserve the bowl again. Sprinkle the bread-mushroom mixture evenly with half the cheese.

In the same bowl, whisk the eggs. Whisk in the broth, cream, mustard, and 1 teaspoon pepper. Pour the egg mixture evenly over the bread-mushroom mixture. Cover and refrigerate for 1 hour or up to 24 hours.

When ready to bake, heat the oven to 350 degrees with a rack in the middle position. Uncover the baking dish and bake for 45 minutes. Sprinkle the remaining cheese evenly on the top, then continue to bake until golden brown and puffed, about 15 minutes. Cool on a wire rack for about 30 minutes. Serve warm.

Avocado Salad With Pickled Mustard Seeds and Marjoram Vinaigrette

Makes 6 servings

We discovered this at Branch Line, where then-chef Stephen Oxaal’s pickled mustard seeds took an avocado salad from simple to stunning. Conventional vinaigrettes — blends of fat and acid — tend to slide off avocados. We eliminate lemon juice from the dressing and drizzle it directly over the avocado slices, where it mingles with the vinaigrette. We like ricotta salata best in this recipe, but Parmesan is a fine substitute.

For the pickled mustard seeds:

¼ cup yellow mustard seeds

½ cup cider vinegar

¼ cup white sugar

¼ cup water

1½ teaspoons black peppercorns

½ teaspoon coriander seeds

3 allspice berries

1 bay leaf

1/8 teaspoon red pepper flakes

For the dressing:

2 tablespoons pickled mustard seeds and brine

1 tablespoon minced shallot

2 teaspoons whole-grain mustard

1 teaspoon honey

¼ teaspoon kosher salt

¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

¼ cup chopped fresh marjoram

3 tablespoons canola oil

3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

For the salad:

3 firm but ripe avocados

Kosher salt

6 teaspoons lemon juice

Thinly sliced ricotta salata cheese

Fresh marjoram leaves

To make the pickled mustard seeds, in a small saucepan over high heat, combine the mustard seeds and enough water to cover them by 2 inches. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat to medium-low and simmer until the seeds are tender, about 8 minutes. Strain the seeds through a mesh strainer and transfer to a bowl. Wipe out and reserve the pan.

Add the remaining pickling ingredients to the pan, then place over high heat. Bring the mixture to a boil, then reduce to medium-low heat and simmer until fragrant and the sugar has dissolved, 3 to 5 minutes. Strain over the mustard seeds, discarding the solids. Let the mixture cool to room temperature. Use immediately or cover and refrigerate for up to 4 weeks.

To make the dressing, in a small bowl mix together 2 tablespoons of the pickled mustard seeds and brine, the shallot, mustard, honey, salt, and pepper. Let sit for 10 minutes. Add the marjoram and both oils and whisk until emulsified.

To assemble and serve, halve the avocados lengthwise, remove the pits, and peel away the skins. Cut each half into slices, leaving the halves intact, and fan onto serving plates, cut side down. Sprinkle a pinch of salt and 1 teaspoon of lemon juice over each half. Spoon the dressing over the avocados and garnish with ricotta salata and marjoram.

Chèvre Cheesecake With Black Pepper-Graham Crust. Connie Miller of CB Creatives

Chèvre Cheesecake With Black Pepper-Graham Crust

Makes 12-16 servings

Angie Mar, chef/owner of The Beatrice Inn in New York City, may be best known for her artistry with all things meat, but we’re smitten with her chèvre cheesecake, the recipe for which is found in her book, Butcher + Beast.

Be sure to allow the cheeses to warm to room temperature before mixing. If they’re refrigerator-cold, the filling is more likely to wind up with lumps.

The best way to gauge doneness of the cake is with an instant thermometer inserted through the side (in the area where the filling has risen above the pan), with the probe angled slightly down and to the center; 145 degrees to 150 degrees is the finished temperature.

To cut clean slices, warm the knife blade by dipping it into a pitcher of hot water; wipe the blade dry before and after each cut and rewarm it as needed.

7 tablespoons salted butter, melted and cooled slightly, divided

1¾ cups (195 grams) graham cracker crumbs

1 teaspoon ground black pepper

1 teaspoon plus ¾ cup (156 grams) white sugar, divided

½ teaspoon table salt, divided

1 pound (454 grams) fresh goat cheese (chèvre), room temperature

2 8-ounce (226-gram) packages cream cheese, room temperature

2 8-ounce (226-gram) containers crème fraîche, room temperature

1/3 cup honey

4 large eggs, plus 2 large egg yolks, room temperature

1 tablespoon grated lemon zest

Heat the oven to 300 degrees with a rack in the lower-middle position. Brush the bottom of a 9-inch round springform pan with 1½ teaspoons of melted butter; reserve the brush.

In a large bowl, stir together the cracker crumbs, pepper, 1 teaspoon sugar, and ¼ teaspoon of salt. Add 6 tablespoons of the remaining melted butter and stir until evenly moistened. Transfer to the prepared pan and use the bottom of a ramekin or dry measuring cup to firmly press into an even layer. Bake until the crust is fragrant and golden, 15 to 17 minutes. Let cool on a wire rack until barely warm, 15 to 20 minutes.

Brush the inside walls of the pan with the remaining 1½ teaspoons of melted butter, then set on a rimmed baking sheet. Increase the oven temperature to 450 degrees. In a stand mixer with the paddle attachment, beat the goat cheese and cream cheese on medium speed until creamy, airy, and well combined, about 3 minutes, scraping the bowl and paddle once or twice. Add the remaining ¾ cup (156 grams) sugar and the remaining ¼ teaspoon salt, then beat on medium-high until the mixture is smooth and fluffy, about 1 minute, scraping the bowl and paddle halfway through.

With the mixer on medium-low, gradually add the crème fraîche, followed by the honey. Scrape the bowl and paddle. With the mixer on low, add the whole eggs one at a time, beating until combined after each addition and scraping the bowl and paddle after the first 2 eggs. Add the yolks and beat until fully incorporated.

Detach the bowl from the mixer and use a spatula to stir in the lemon zest, scraping the bottom of the bowl, until evenly distributed. Pour into the springform pan; the pan may be filled to the rim. If necessary, smooth the surface with the spatula.

Bake the cheesecake on the baking sheet for 20 minutes; the filling will have risen above the rim of the pan and the surface will be golden. Turn off the oven and prop open the door with the handle of a wooden spoon for 10 minutes; the surface of the cake will darken slightly during this time.

Close the oven door and heat the oven to 250 degrees. Continue to bake until the center reaches 145 degrees to 150 degrees (see headnote), 35 to 40 minutes.

Set the baking sheet with the cheesecake on a wire rack and cool for 10 minutes. Run a narrow-bladed knife around the edge of the cheesecake to loosen the sides, then cool for 1½ to 2 hours; the cake will deflate slightly as it cools. Refrigerate uncovered until cold, at least 6 hours or up to overnight (if refrigerating for longer than 3 hours, after fully chilled, cover tightly with foil). Remove the pan sides before slicing.





